Monday, April 26 — Chicken nacho, nacho fixings, steamed peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Tuesday, April 27 — Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, April 28 — Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Thursday, April 29 — Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, assorted crackers, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Friday, April 30 — Bosco sticks with sauce, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
