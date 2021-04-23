Monday, April 26 — Chicken nacho, nacho fixings, steamed peas, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Tuesday, April 27 — Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Wednesday, April 28 — Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Thursday, April 29 — Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, assorted crackers, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Friday, April 30 — Bosco sticks with sauce, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

