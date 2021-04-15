Monday, April 19 — Pork chop patty with dinner roll, tiny whole potatoes, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Tuesday, April 20 — Spicy chicken strips, baked beans, bread slice, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Wednesday, April 21 — Pancakes with fruit topping, sausage patty, tri-tater hash browns, fresh veggies.

Thursday, April 22 — Taco in a bag, taco fixings, corn, variety of fruit.

Friday, April 23 — Cheese pizza, green beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

Tags

Load comments