Monday, April 12 — Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Tuesday, April 13 — Choice of sub sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, sandwich fixings, variety of fruit.

Wednesday, April 14 — Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, dinner roll, variety of fruit.

Thursday, April 15 — Corn dog, seasoned peas, bread slice, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.

Friday, April 16 — Pizza crunchers, steamed carrots, assorted crackers, variety of fruit.

NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.

Load comments