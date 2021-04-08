Monday, April 12 — Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Tuesday, April 13 — Choice of sub sandwich, chicken noodle soup, crackers, sandwich fixings, variety of fruit.
Wednesday, April 14 — Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, dinner roll, variety of fruit.
Thursday, April 15 — Corn dog, seasoned peas, bread slice, fresh veggies, variety of fruit.
Friday, April 16 — Pizza crunchers, steamed carrots, assorted crackers, variety of fruit.
NOTE: Breakfast is free for all students. Menus subject to change without notice.
