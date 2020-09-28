September is the month when school districts set a preliminary levy amount for the fiscal year. The FY20 (payable 2021) preliminary levy was set at $978.8 million. That is a decrease of $68,689, a 6.56% reduction from FY19.
“The referendum market value (RMV) in the district has increased $4.451 million. The net tax capacity in the district has increased by $35,274,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
The increase in the RMV is the state saying that the district can afford more financial support from the community. However, the increases this year are much smaller than previous years. Last year’s RMV increase was more than twice what this year’s figure is. Also, the net tax capacity’s increase is less than one-third of last year’s amount.
Upsala and other local districts normally certify the maximum amount possible for the preliminary figure. When the levy is certified at the final level in December, the amount can always be decreased but it can never be increased. To certify the higher amount now gives greater flexibility later.
One somewhat new item in the levy is the district’s share of the new Mid-State Education District’s facility in Little Falls. This is the third year the amount has been included in the levy, at $18,819.
The district’s budget was also reviewed at the meeting.
“Our preliminary end-of-year data for fiscal year 2020 was positive, considering the circumstances we experienced in the final four months due to the pandemic,” said Capelle. “Our General Fund balance increased slightly and we were able to continue operating as close to normal as possible. As we move forward, we are planning for significant impacts to our budget due to the ongoing pandemic. Our enrollment has decreased slightly, which is going to have an impact on our anticipated revenue for fiscal year 2021. The process is full of unknowns which makes our planning very difficult at this time. The overall budget outlook for the State of Minnesota is also very concerning as we plan for future years.”
Final budget numbers will be available when the annual audit is complete. It is being conducted now, about a month earlier than usual.
Upsala School Board Briefs
Other business coming before the Upsala School Board at its monthly meeting, Wednesday, included:
• Hearing Principal Nick Klug’s report on the school’s adjustments to the many changes in the school. “Lunch was the toughest challenge. The kitchen staff fills all the plates for lunch so it takes a little longer to get through the line. Students have been patient.” High school scheduling is going well also. There is not a lot of congregating in the halls like in years past. The one way/two way hallways seem to be working effectively. Staggered drop offs and dismissals are working well too;
• Learning that enrollment has held steady at 357. There have been 17 students opting for distance learning, but Klug reported that some of them are due to return to school, Monday;
• Approving donations of $70 from students Hailey Heesen, Ruby Klug and Josie Roerick from their lemonade stand and $300 from Sytek for the food service program;
• Approving a thank-you to Keller Williams Realty Professionals for donating two backpacks full of school supplies;
• Approving a renewal quote of $48,391 from RAM Mutual Insurance Company for worker’s compensation;
• Approving a renewal quote of $48,913 from Liberty Mutual Insurance for property and liability insurance;
• Approving salary schedule lane advancements for the following teachers: Denise Cheney BA+50, Karlee Peterson MA+20, Jacob Drimal BA+10, Kara Poissant BA+20, Tom Riitters MA+37, Kennedy Eichers BA+30, Courtney Justin MA+10, Jenna Robertson BA+20 and Chelsea Fuchs BA+20;
• Approving a Memorandum of Understanding between the District and the Upsala Education Association addressing leave provisions under pandemic conditions;
• Approving the additional staff position of 1.0 FTE Special Education teacher for the current school year;
• Approving the hiring of Jonathan Leither as head cross country coach;
• Approving the purchase of a skid steer loader for $55,475 from Woller Equipment. This includes a regular bucket, snow bucket, broom, sweeper and pallet forks;
• Authorizing the administration to seek bids for the sale of the district’s John Deere tractor, snowblower attachment and sweeper;
• Approving the hiring of Kristi Ripplinger as a paraprofessional;
• Approving the entirely online junior class fundraiser of Heggie Pizza sales from Sept. 25-Oct 5;
• Approving the Walk-a-Thon fundraiser for Dollars for Scholars, likely rescheduled to Oct. 23 from Oct. 9;
• Approving the truck load of school supplies from the Upsala Women’s Auxiliary with many thanks;
• Approving the donation from Central MN Credit Union of 200 water bottles for the elementary;
• Approving a contract for new paraprofessional Cheslee McDermond; and
• Approving additional work hours for paraprofessionals to facilitate team meetings.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.