A resolution calling for a May 11 vote on a proposed referendum regarding the issuing of school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $7.275 million was approved by the Upsala School Board at its January meeting, Wednesday.
The proposed bond would provide funds for the improvement of school sites and facilities, including the construction of secure entrances and security and safety improvements; the construction, remodeling and equipping of an early childhood classroom, elementary classrooms, career technical education classroom, administrative offices and fitness classroom facilities; upgrading accessibility, HVAC, electrical systems and roofing; the construction, remodeling and equipping of a bus/vehicle/equipment garage; and the construction and equipping of a grandstand, press box and concession areas.
The roll call vote was unanimous and included the votes of the two new board members, Brittany Harren and Marvin Wensmann.
The amount of the bond would provide $7 million for the work and $275,000 for financing. The architect working on the project is Wendel Architecture, PC. Construction manager is R.A. Morton. The fiscal consultant is Ehlers and Associates. The representatives from each joined the Board meeting via Zoom.
The following circumstances have been taken into consideration in the formation of the proposed additions/upgrades and improvements: The following are recognized as deficiencies of the existing school facilities.
The existing school office is not adjacent to the main entrance, making supervision difficult. Existing early childhood/preschool space is limited. The elementary music room requires that elementary students cross the high school. There is a shortage of general building storage. The existing shop is not equipped for desired CTE curriculum. Some HVAC equipment is beyond its expected service life, does not meet IAQ standards and has required increased maintenance hours and costs. Several areas of the building do not have cooling/dehumidification. Some areas of roofing are beyond warranty period and nearing expected service life. Maintenance has been required to prevent water infiltration. The existing bus garage has a dirt floor and is not heated/ventilated. There is no space for storage of district vans and grounds equipment. The baseball grandstand has inadequate capacity and is not handicapped accessible. The press box/concession stand are inadequate.
“The security piece is a small part of it, but necessary. This would round out the building project we did in 2003, with some of the improvements we would have liked to have done at that time. We wanted to keep it more affordable,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson. “The new building has met and exceeded all of our expectations. It was generous of Upsala residents to provide a new facility. This is a nice way to enhance that facility. The time is right, with the interest rates being favorable for a more reasonable cost for the taxpayer.”
The proposed construction would begin in fall 2021, with completion scheduled for August 2022.
The deadline for community response regarding the proposed project and the May 11 vote, is April 30.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
Other business coming before the Upsala School Board Wednesday, included:
• Hearing from Supt. Vern Capelle that staff immunizations for COVID-19 would be held Friday for those wanting to take advantage of the opportunity. It is being done through the county. Staff testing will be done every two weeks, for those who wish to do that;
• Approving the retirement of Wanda Erickson, K-12 media specialist at 2/3 time. “Her dedication to her job is unbelievable,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson;
• Authorizing the addition of an additional 1.0 FTE teaching position for intervention/enrichment. “The new teacher will work with the third and fourth grade students in reading and math, helping with any problems due to distance learning,” Capelle said;
• Approving the hiring of Jacob Drimel as C-squad basketball coach; and
• Accepting the resignation of Cody Van Sloten as varsity assistant baseball coach.
The next regular meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
