The upcoming Upsala School District levy will have a pleasant downward direction for community members. The FY2020 levy, payable in 2021, will feature a 6.53% decrease.
“Taxpayers who see a considerable increase in valuation need to appeal this in the spring to the county,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
Numbers for the 2020-21 budget include a general fund balance increase of $213,142. The total general fund balance is $1,063,614. Levy revenues are approximately 18% of the district’s revenue. Additional revenue was received in FY2021 from CARES Act funding and was used primarily for technology due to additional learning models.
The 2021 levy that was certified includes a 14.4% decrease in the general fund, 1.63% decrease in the community education fund and a 1.19% decrease in general debt service for an overall decrease of 6.53%. The total levy is $979,039.79.
“The factors leading to the decreased levy are basically a decline in our enrollment projections and lower increases in referendum market values and tax capacity,” Capelle said. “These are the two primary factors that impact local levies. As market values and tax capacities increase, this means the district has more property wealth and the local share of equalized revenue increases.”
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Learned that Abby Klein and Luke Harren are this year’s ExCEL Award representatives from Upsala. Audrey Thomas and Carter Johnson are this year’s Triple A (Academics, Arts, and Athletics) Award representatives from Upsala Schools;
• Heard a pandemic update that preschool through 6th grade students are still attending in person learning. The secondary students are using a hybrid model. There are currently 15 students out of school, with 4 positive cases and 11 close contacts. One staff member was out for close contact, due to return the next day;
• Discussed at length with the Capital Project Management team, the potential capital facilities project levy the district is planning. The funding for long-term facilities management is included in the school property taxes, but this project levy focuses on two main areas: the HVAC systems and the building roofs. The election date for the levy will be in May;
• Approved a conflict of interest statement regarding Director Stephen Roerick.
• Approved the annual land lease agreement with Roerview Farms. The agreement was first entered into prior to Director Roerick’s position on the Board;
• Approved the hiring of Sara Herzog as a full-time substitute teacher beginning Jan. 4, 2021;
• Approved a leave of absence for Amber Mayers;
• Approved donations of $500 from Lange Oil for Upsala Dollars for Scholars and $1,000 from Lange Oil for the Lettermen’s Club;
• Approved the donation from the Little Falls Rotary Club of 16 dictionaries for the third-grade class; and
• Approved a donation of $1,987.85 from Upsala Helping Hands for food service.
The next regular Board meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
