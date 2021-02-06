Many Upsala residents were upset in May 2020 when the Upsala Council approved to use mail-in ballots for its American citizens to vote in the Presidential election. Although they understood the reason behind the decision — all of the town’s election judges in an age group which had been identified as high risk for the novel coronavirus, they nevertheless didn’t like it.
At the time the Council made the decision, it was said that the voter would need a witness, either a notary public or another registered Minnesota voter, when he or she filled out the ballot — something Election Judge Bill Krivanek pointed out to the Council, Monday. However, through a series of lawsuits and settlements on the state level paved the way for the witness requirement to be waived under the health threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“There are a lot of problems posed either way, there is no question,” he said.
While voters could check the status of their absentee or mail ballot online, Krivanek raised the concern of ballot harvesting. All the registered ballots had arrived on the same day and rural mailboxes made them an easy target for someone who wanted to remove them.
“It’s illegal, but the potential is there,” he said.
Mayor Rollie Johnson and Council Member Crystal Benson told the Council that they had heard from a few individuals who were in favor of keeping mail-in balloting as the city’s way of voting in elections. The argument was that it would save the city money.
Johnson estimated that in a normal year, the cost of holding an election is about $2,400.
“Some years we don’t even have an election,” he said.
Election judges are paid $12 per hour for their services, which includes training, mileage and meals.
There were seven visitors at the meeting to make their voices heard. The Council took a vote among the visitors to see who was in favor of returning to in-person voting — all raised their hands.
Resident Lynn Plumski said that while she understands that some people, such as those serving in the military or living in a nursing home would be exempt, she is for in-person voting as well as that people should be required to show an identification when voting. It is a way to protect the integrity of elections, she said.
To prevent Upsala from ending up in another similar situation, the Council approved having a minimum of six election judges of all ages. Since the Council approved using mail-in ballots last year, many residents have voiced their interest in becoming an election judge — something Johnson said he appreciates a lot.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved hiring Ryan Bonde, Sam Warga and Tina Steuck for the First Response Team;
• Designated City Hall as polling place for elections in 2021;
• Heard from Council Member Brian Lange that the Firemen’s Relief Association will pay for the cost of new turnout gear from its general fund.
• Heard from Mayor Rollie Johnson that the rec building is now being used for activities, such as archery and horseshoes. It has also been reserved for a few upcoming events. He is hopeful that more reservations will be made;
• Approved changing the date of the raffle permit issued to St. Mary’s Church to March 26. The permit was initially issued April 3, 2020, but was not held due to COVID-19;
• Was given a list of the properties owned by the city with insurance coverage amounts from Karin Nelson with Nelson Insurance Agency. The city’s insurance policy renews March 1;
• Was informed the Heritage Days planning meeting is set for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at City Hall; and
• Was updated on the progress of the senior living facility. Johnson said he is hopeful the city will close on the property by Walnut Avenue sometime in February as developer Tim Matros is eager to get going on the project.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
