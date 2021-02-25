The Upsala School Board is getting the word out to the community regarding a May 11 referendum vote, including setting up in-person and remote meetings. The Board discussed several options at Wednesday’s meeting.
“We’d like to do a presentation and then have a question/answer time,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
“We could have a meeting early, so we have time to do another if needed,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson.
Peterson noted that he hasn’t received much feedback from community members at this point.
Streaming community meetings live is a possibility, with the recording being posted online later. Board members suggested that due to pandemic restrictions such as a limit on attendees fitting in the auditorium, people wanting to attend any meeting could call in and let the office know in advance. More than one meeting could be offered.
The May 11 referendum vote is for a $7.275 million proposed bond that would provide funds for the improvement of school sites and facilities, including the construction of secure entrances and security and safety improvements; the construction, remodeling and equipping of an early childhood classroom, elementary classrooms, career technical education classroom, administrative offices and fitness classroom facilities; upgrading accessibility, HVAC, electrical systems and roofing; the construction, remodeling and equipping of a bus/vehicle/equipment garage; and the construction and equipping of a grandstand, press box and concession areas.
“This isn’t a Cadillac plan – it’s a responsible need-based project for indoor air quality, school security and other enhancements to what we already have. It includes having a place to wash the busses,” said Peterson.
An approved referendum would increase taxes modestly for the duration of the remaining years of the existing school levy - about seven years - said Capelle. But the taxes will drop back down to the current level, once the old levy is paid.
“I’m very concerned about paying my taxes, but I can get excited about this,” Peterson said.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
Other business coming before the Upsala School Board at its February meeting, Wednesday, included:
• Hearing a Mid-State Education District report by Simoine Bolin, executive director;
• Discussing a potential land purchase, a small parcel adjacent to the football field;
• Adopting the annual resolution directing administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions. “We do it every year,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson;
• Approving the spring coaching/adviser positions as recommended by administration;
• Approving the PSEO contract agreement with Alexandria Technical College for the current school year, allowing Alex Tech to directly bill the district. There is currently one student attending Alex Tech full-time through PSEO;
• Approving donations of $100 for drama from J and M Gerlach; and playground donations of $100 from J and M Gerlach, $300 from Michael Trettel and $300 from Ryan and Alicia Bonde; and
• Adopting a resolution appointing judges for the May 11 referendum election: Bill Krivanek, Vi Wuebkers and Christine Wuebkers. The roll-call vote was unanimous, with Brittany Harren absent.
The next regularly-scheduled Upsala School Board meeting will be Wednesday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.