Watermain break brings water line issue into focus
In mid-February, Upsala Public Works Director Mike Tschida was in for a surprise when he received notification from the city’s plant that the water level was getting low. As it turned out, there was a leak in the watermain under the garage next to the Community Covenant Church parsonage.
Mayor Rollie Johnson said the main water line shouldn’t have been placed where it was, but given that the line is 50-70 years old, times were simply different then. They likely didn’t have a Planning Commission back then, he said.
Because the watermain was under a private property owner’s garage, Johnson said the city received permission from owner, Nick Frieler, to demolish the garage in order to get to the watermain to fix the leak. The city and Frieler also agreed the city would reimburse him $15,000 to replace the garage.
“I have the check to him already written out and will give it to him as soon as I see him,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the city lost an estimated 96,000 gallons of water as a result of the leak.
City Engineer Clif Allen with Moore Engineering was present at Monday’s meeting and spoke about the importance for the city to prevent another watermain leak — a concept the Council was in agreement with.
Johnson said the fact that the watermain also stretches underneath the church parsonage garage and a nearby neighbor’s garage, as well.
“Those are garages that are built onto the house, so if we have something like that happen again, that would be devastating,” Johnson said.
Moving forward to prevent the city from facing another break of the watermain line on that particular stretch, the city is planning to reroute the watermain to connect it on Main Street. Allen estimates the project may cost about $210,000 to $215,000 — a cost he is well aware is painful to cities the size of Upsala. Unfortunately, there aren’t a whole lot of grants available for a project of that size either, he said.
Allen said three years ago, Upsala was listed on a Public Facilities Authority (PFA) list the state of Minnesota has. Under the PFA, there are two elements of the project priority list — clean water and sewer, Allen said.
When Upsala was added to the list three years ago, the city had five projects it needed to get done. Back then, it was estimated completing the projects would cost just under $2 million, which was requested through the PFA.
However, since then, the prices on steel and other materials has increased greatly, Allen said, who said he now estimates the total cost would actually be more in the $3.5 million range.
Another avenue for the city to explore is getting funding through the Buy America Build America (BABA) Act.
“I’m all for it, but it’s driving our costs insanely high, so that’s a bitter pill to swallow for most people. For most towns like this, that is where we would find grant dollars, if you want to go that route,” Allen said.
The downside of going through BABA, Allen said, is that it is at best a two-year process that can easily turn into three years before the city is able to get the grant.
“We can’t control politics, we can’t control bonding bills, etc., etc.,” he said.
A third option would be to see what loan options are available for the city, a process in which requires the primary lending source to access the city’s audit report to see how much debt the city has and at what rates it is at to give an estimate. Regardless, it is a lot faster alternative than waiting on grant money for several years. The question remains, Allen said, “Will your old watermain hang in there that long?”
Although the watermain break under Frieler’s garage was the first in Upsala, it is a risk the Council is not willing to take. Moving forward, the plan is for the city to connect with Jason Murray at David Drown and Associates to explore what loan options are available through the Minnesota Rural Water Association.
“That’s probably the quickest, cleanest route to go to do this kind of replacement,” Allen said.
Looking back at the time the break of the watermain occurred, Johnson said he couldn’t be happier with Tschida’s response.
“We are so blessed to have him and I can’t say that stronger,” he said.
Tschida’s father, Sylvester, who works with the city part-time, was also of great help, Johnson said.
“Through this issue with the watermain breakage, Mike was right on top of it and he totally took charge. Between him and his father, who was with him (when he received the notification) took care of that issue once decisions had been made,” Johnson said.
Johnson said the goal is to have the rerouting of the watermain on the discussed section completed sometime this summer.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, April 10, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved the Upsala Firemen’s Relief Association to conduct gambling within the city limits. As discussed during the meeting, since the city owns the Fire Hall, the base address for the Department’s gambling license will be at Buffy’s Bar and Grill. Fire Chief Nick Johnson told the Council both he and Neil Gerads went through the necessary classes and passed. Johnson said 70% of the proceeds the Department makes will be donated to various entities and organizations in Upsala, such as the Upsala School District. Donating a large portion of the proceeds is required by the state as part of the licensing. The remaining proceeds will be used to help offset equipment costs for the Fire Department and more;
• Heard from Danielle Haus, vice president at Upsala First Response, that the Team is planning to hold its annual fundraiser on Memorial Day, May 29, at the Rec Building;
• Heard from City Clerk Jane Popp that she and Mayor Rollie Johnson recently attended a presentation on the Open Meeting Law, which both she and Johnson thought would benefit other Council members to attend in the future. Johnson also spoke about the importance of Council members to be mindful about only two members joining the discussion in those meetings, as three would make a quorum and thus, would cause the Council to unintentionally violate the Open Meeting Law. Since three Council members belong to the same church, one Council member joked one of them will have to change denomination;
• Discussed ongoing issues in the mobile home park with dogs running loose and the park being ill kept. “It’s turning into a junkyard,” Johnson said. The Council discussed the fact that no improvements have been made, despite visits by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies and repeated notices from the city. The Council discussed possibly taking the property through eminent domain. The eminent domain law allows the government to take private property and convert it to public use. The Fifth Amendment allows the government to do this, as long as it provides just compensation to the property owner;
• Was informed by Council Member Lana Bartells that she has received a lot of positive feedback from vendors and people in the community that the time for the Upsala Heritage Days Festival, Aug. 12, has been moved to later in the day. This year, the parade will be held at 4 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. All other festivities in the city park will begin at 5 p.m.;
• Approved billing the contracted townships and the city for fire and EMS services and to ask each to return the provided contract signed;
• Was informed the League of Minnesota Cities’ annual conference will be held June 21-23, in Duluth;
• Adopted resolution 4-10-23-1, approving the city to send an application to Sourcewell for a grant to purchase a new maintenance and plow truck;
• Adopted resolution 4-10-23-2, approving the state of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements with the city on behalf of its city attorney. The agreement allows the city attorney to use the systems and tools available over the state’s criminal justice data communications network of from the state of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Investigation for five years;
• Approved accepting a bid for sealing the street cracks at a cost of up to $16,000. The city received a bid from Abram Sealcoat in Sartell at $16,000, but is currently waiting to receive a second bid; and
• Was reminded that the citywide garage sales will be held May 19-20, and the citywide cleanup day is set for June 3, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, May 1, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
