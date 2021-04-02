During the 2021 season, Upsala Area Schools had three senior high teams participate in the Region 5 Knowledge Bowl competitions.
In the three virtual preliminary meets, Upsala’s “Team Myra,” consisting of Anders Aleckson, Myra Arvig, Silas Arvig, Anna Blonigen and Bennet Pundsack, earned one first place and two third place ribbons. At the Region 5 regional meet on March 17, “Team Myra” earned fourth place, which qualifies them for the Knowledge Bowl State Tournament.
They will compete virtually in the state tournament on April 9.
“Team Myra” also earned second place at the Prairie Conference meet, held virtually Feb. 10. The team is coached by Jennifer Henry. Pictured are front row: Myra Arvig, left, and Anna Blonigen. Back row (from left): Silas Arvig, Bennet Pundsack and Anders Aleckson.
