The Cardinals’ bench erupts with cheer after a 3-pointer Madalin Koetter increases their lead late in the 75-71 playoff win over Swanville, Thursday night. 

The Swanville Bulldogs traveled to Upsala to take on the Bulldogs in the first round of the Section 5A girls basketball tournament, Thursday, March 2. Despite trailing early, the Cardinals managed to make the right second half adjustments to come away with the close win at home, 75-71.

It was a shootout between the two teams in the first half, with each draining 3-pointers easily. The Bulldogs managed to build a 14-6 lead early on, courtesy of a 3-pointer from Lauren Miller and Avery Douglass, a free throw by Delaney Chuba and a 2-pointer by Douglas. But after a three by Upsala’s Madalin Koetter, the Cardinals started fighting back.

Upsala’s Dakota Soltis (red) looks for an opening in Swanville’s defense as Avery Douglas (white) guards her.
Bulldogs' Lily Peterson shoots a two in Thursday's section game against Upsala.

