The Swanville Bulldogs traveled to Upsala to take on the Bulldogs in the first round of the Section 5A girls basketball tournament, Thursday, March 2. Despite trailing early, the Cardinals managed to make the right second half adjustments to come away with the close win at home, 75-71.
It was a shootout between the two teams in the first half, with each draining 3-pointers easily. The Bulldogs managed to build a 14-6 lead early on, courtesy of a 3-pointer from Lauren Miller and Avery Douglass, a free throw by Delaney Chuba and a 2-pointer by Douglas. But after a three by Upsala’s Madalin Koetter, the Cardinals started fighting back.
After the teams traded baskets leading to a 19-11 Swanville lead, the Cardinals scored seven in a row. Dakota Soltis scored on four straight free throws and Koetter drained a 3-pointer to make it a one point game, 19-18.
Both teams traded baskets, with the Bulldogs maintaining the lead. At the end of the half, the score sat at 34-33, Swanville.
Coming out of the half, the Cardinals looked like a much better team, scoring within the first few seconds on a Soltis 2-pointer to take the lead. Throughout the next several minutes, the Cardinals managed to build a big enough lead to seemingly sit comfortable as the game neared its end, taking a 70-59.
However, the Bulldogs weren’t out yet. They slowly but surely grinded their way back into the game, closing the gap with precise shots and capitalizing on turnovers.
With less than 90 seconds on the clock, the Bulldogs stepped up and scored eight straight points, six of them coming from Douglas, bringing the score to 70-67.
After an Upsala free throw, Swanville’s Samantha Sobiech scored a 2-pointer to put the score 71-69, with 25 seconds remaining.
Upsala’s Soltis managed to extend her team’s lead after two successful free throws, but Swanville quickly drove down the court to score on a 2-pointer, courtesy of Miller, to make it 73-71.
Unfortunately for Swanville, the Cardinals added two more free throws in the finals seconds to put the game out of reach, securing the win for Upsala.
After the game, Cardinals’ Head Coach Sara Bauer called it “exhilarating”, saying that she knew it would be a tough game and they needed to throw everything they had to come away with a win.
In such a nailbiting playoff win, Bauer said that it was nerve-wracking but she knew her girls would pull through.
“I feel they play a lot better, scoring-wise. They play a lot better with a big group.”
Soltis led the Cardinals after having one of her best performances of her career. She finished with 28 points on 7-of-15 field goals. 11 of those points came from the free throw line, where she made all but one. She was also 4-of-8 on twos and 3-of-7 on threes. Soltis also finished with three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
“(Soltis) is one of the best point guards,” Bauer said. “She is great under control, and she knows how to see the floor and see everything that’s out there and the scoring comes naturally.”
Despite leading the team in points, Soltis made sure to give credit to her teammates, saying that it was a team effort and they played really well together, leading to the team’s first playoff win since 2017.
Koetter also played her best game of the season. She scored on 6-of-11 field goals, totalling 19 points. She was 3-for-4 on twos, 3-for-7 on threes and a perfect 4-for-4 on her free throws. On top of that, Koetter also led the team with six rebounds and had two assists and a block.
Swanville’s Head Coach Aaron Gapinski said he was proud of his girls for working hard and fighting to the end.
“Our girls didn’t have any quit in them,” Gapinski said. “They made it a game. They kept going, going, going and the free throws kinda hurt us in the end. I’m so proud of the effort.
Gapinski said that his girls had come a long way since week one. After everything they’ve done bringing people together with their mental health awareness night, life is more important than basketball and these girls are going to be successful because of who they are.
“The outcome of the game sucks but ultimately, these girls are winners,” he said.
Miller led the Bulldogs with 24 points, making 10-of-18 shots. She performed her best from inside the arc, where she shot 8-for-12. She added two more points from the free throw line and finished with 15 rebounds, a steal and a deflection.
Douglas finished with 22 points on 7-of-13 shots. She made 4-of-7 shots from the 3-point range, 3-of-6 from inside the arc and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Douglas also recorded five rebounds, two steals and a deflection.
Swanville ends its season with a 12-14 record.
Upsala travels to Hinckley, Saturday, March 4, to take on Braham in the next round of the Section 5A playoffs.
