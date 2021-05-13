Upsala High School announced its top five honor students for the graduating class of 2021.
They include, in alphabetical order:
Myra Arvig is the daughter of Scott and Sara Arvig of Grey Eagle. During high school, she participated in Concert Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society President, M & M Mentorship Program, Upsala Trap Shooting Club, Knowledge Bowl, Art Club, Drama Club, FFA, was Student of the Month, Pelican Peak 4-H Club, Stroia Ballet Company, Minnesota State Fair first place 4-H chicken barbecue winner, Minnesota State Fair 4-H poultry showmanship winner, St. Rose of Lima Church lector.
Arvig intends to attend University of Mary, ND and obtain her degree in biology with a pre-pharmacy concentration.
Arvig has received the honor of valedictorian for the Class of 2021. She graduates with a 4.00 gpa.
Shelby Krebs is the daughter of Donald and Marsha Krebs of Little Falls. During her high school career, she has been involved with the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club, Morrison County 4-H Ambassador, Mississippi Valley Cattlemen’s Association Beef Princess, North American South Devon Junior Association beef heifer recipient, FFA, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Central Lakes College Honor Society, Concert Band, Pep Band, Drama Club, Upsala High School volunteer group, St. Stanislaus Church, Sobieski member/volunteer, and was crowned the 2021 Morrison County American Dairy Association Dairy Princess.
Krebs has also graduated with an associate of arts degree from Central Lakes College, Brainerd and has achieved high honors in doing so. She has a 3.912 gpa and will attend the University of Minnesota, Crookston for animal science with a veterinary medicine emphasis and ag business degree.
Olivia Peterson is the daughter of Tim and Patty Peterson of Burtrum. During high school, she has participated in varsity volleyball, varsity track and field, Knowledge Bowl, Concert Band, Pep Band and Jazz Band, vice president Student Council, vice president National Honor Society, Senior Class Vice President, Drama Club, Concert Choir, Student and Athlete of the Month, M & M Mentorship Program, Art Club, Community Covenant Church youth student leader.
Peterson plans to attend North Dakota State University for a degree in interior design and art. She carries a 3.99 gpa and has received the honor of Salutatorian for the Class of 2021.
Audrey Thomas is the daughter of Ryan and Sarah Thomas of Burtrum. During her high school career, she has been involved in varsity volleyball and varsity track and field, Student Council president, senior class president, National Honor Society secretary, Concert Band, Pep and Jazz Band, Drama Club, Student and Athlete of the Month, Concert Choir, M & M Mentorship program, Art Club, Community Covenant Church Youth Ministries Board, Upsala cross-country manager and Knowledge Bowl. She plans to attend the University of St. Thomas, majoring in neuroscience. She has a 3.92 gpa.
Michael Young is the son of John and Lori Young of Grey Eagle. During his high school career, he has been involved in Concert Band, Pep Band, Knowledge Bowl, varsity basketball, FIRST Robotics, Drama Club, Student of the Month, disc jockey for DENON Professionals in Atlantic City and Las Vegas.
Young has a 3.91 gpa and has been admitted to North Dakota State University to pursue a degree in psychology and business.
Graduation ceremonies at Upsala Area Schools are set for Saturday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m.
