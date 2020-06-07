Upsala firefighters build special dryer

When Garrett Doucette and Paul Kasella, firefighters with the Upsala Fire Department, started laying out parts on the floor in Menards, they received more than a few inquisitive looks, especially from those who worked there.
“They asked us if they could help us with anything, but I told them no because we didn’t even know what we were doing,” Doucette said.
Kasella and Doucette started the project of building a dryer for the firefighters’ turnout gear after the department’s application for a matching grant for a dryer was denied. Buying a new one without a grant was just not quite feasible as they estimated buying one would cost about $5,000 or $6,000.
The idea of building one began when Doucette visited the 2019 Minnesota State Fair and saw that a 4-H member had built a dryer for his local fire department as a project. He snapped several photos of it and shared the idea with others.
While the department had been denied a grant for a dryer, Doucette said they received the matching grant that was made available through the Minnesota State Fire Marshall Division and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) to purchase a commercial washing machine, made specifically for washing turnout gear.
The washer the Department purchased with help of the grant cost about $8,000 and with the plumbing and electrical costs associated with installing it, the final price tag neared $11,000. The grant paid for 90% of the cost, Doucette said.
When the Department learned they were approved for the grant, one of the firefighters saw a story about a fire department in Minneapolis.
“There was an email address listed on the bottom, so we emailed them and they sent us about 15 pictures of theirs with a list of supplies,” Doucette said.
It gave Kasella and Doucette an idea of what they were looking for, but wanting to build a dryer that was geared toward their department’s needs, they improvised. About three and a half hours were spent inside Menards, laying out parts to try to imaginatively build a dryer.
“Coming up with the design was the hardest,” Kasella said.
The two firefighters estimate that it took them about 12 to 14 hours to build the dryer, not counting the time they spent in Menards. Since both work during the day, they met for a couple of hours at a time after work two times a week over a period of three weeks.
“Then of course, you had a few extra trips here and there because you forget stuff, but it was nice,” Doucette said.
The fact that both of them have quite a few mechanical skills — Doucette as a farmer hones his fixing various equipment and Kasella hones his working as a service technician in St. Cloud, helped.
The parts that were purchased to make the dryer cost about $800, quite a leap from what it would have cost them to buy a new one, Doucette said.
The dryer can dry two turnout gears at a time. When they built it, they based that number on how many turnout gear the washer could wash in one load.
Before the department had the washer and dryer, the firefighters used brushes and soap to scrub the gear to get it as clean as possible.
Kasella said the importance of cleaning the turnout gear frequently lies in the contamination from the exposure to toxic compounds released when combating fires. Many are carcinogenic and can have tremendous consequences to firefighters’ health over time.
Another nice thing about the dryer they built is the fact that if they need to make it bigger or other changes to it, they can without feeling bad about taking apart a $5,000-dryer, Doucette said.
The last three years, the Upsala Fire Department has also applied for a grant to purchase new turnout gear for its 20 firefighters. Although it is recommended that turnout gear is replaced every 10 years, most of the Upsala firefighters’ gear are 15 to 16 years old. Doucette estimates that it will cost about $60,000 to replace the gear, which doesn’t include the cost of new air tanks.
“That’s a lot of money for a town our size, especially every 10 years,” he said.
Doucette holds on to the hope that the department will receive a grant one day to replace the turnout gear. But meanwhile, he and the other firefighters are grateful for the washing machine and dryer. After all, it beats doing it by hand any day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.