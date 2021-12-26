Upsala firefighter remembered for his dedicated service and sacrifice

A friend, brother, son, husband, father, uncle and granddad. Captain Brian D. Lange wore many hats during his life. Born on Sept. 26, 1966, to Ralph and Audrey Lange, Brian died on Dec. 11. from COVID-19, a medical illness he contracted through line of duty service. He had no underlying conditions, said his wife, Elizabeth “Beth” (Heim) Lange.
“Captain Brian Lange was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends and colleagues. The state of Minnesota recognizes Captain Lange for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and entire community,” said the proclamation that was issued on Dec. 17 by Gov. Tim Walz.
In honor and remembrance of Brian, Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset, on Dec. 18. It was also the same day his funeral was held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala.
Hundreds of people came to the funeral to pay their final respects to Brian, including the State Fire Marshall and firefighters from numerous departments across Minnesota, such as Little Falls, Bowlus, Holdingford, Long Prairie, Swanville, Ramsey, West Metro, Plato and Hopkins. Other emergency services personnel were present, as well, including Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen.
Brian was given a firefighter funeral service. It was what he would have wanted, said Beth. It was something he had brought up from time to time whenever they faced a death in the family or someone they knew died.
After the visitation in the morning, the firefighters and other emergency personnel walked up to the casket in pairs, had a silent moment and then saluted Brian in unison as a tribute to him. Before the lid was closed to the casket, his family said their final goodbyes.
As the casket was brought into the center aisle of the sanctuary, members of the Minnesota Firefighters Pipes and Drums played “Scotland the Brave” with their bagpipes and drums during the procession.
The service was officiated by Father David Grundman and Bob Heim as lector. Music was provided by St. Mary’s Choir, who sang a variety of songs, including “Amazing Grace.”
Honorary pall bearers were Doug Cramlet, Brock Weber, Baggenstoss, Steve Heesen, Mike Kremers and Steve Hansen, men Brian served with on the Upsala Fire Department.
The eulogy was read by Brian and Beth’s daughter, Jessica “Jessi,” their niece/daughter, whom they raised, Brianna and Upsala Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss.
Brianna highlighted some of the areas her dad and uncle served in. Besides having been a firefighter for 22 years, he also served on the Upsala First Response Team for 18 years, served on the Planning and Zoning Committee and had served as an Upsala City Council member for more than 10 years. As a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, he gave his time over the years by serving on the Parish Council, as a lector, Eucharistic minister and choir member.
“Honestly, I’m probably missing a few things he was involved in. He truly believed in the small community as a family. He believed in the goodness of the Lord and he wanted that described as far as life’s possible,” Brianna said.
One of the television shows Brian really liked was NCIS. His favorite character was Leroy Jethro Gibbs and often cited some of Gibb’s famous rules. One is rule #5 — “You don’t waste good.”
“If something is good, don’t waste it. Brian had so much good inside of him and he never wasted a minute of it,” Brianna said.
“Rule #8 — never take anything for granted. Dad never took his time on Earth for granted. He was a family man, always calling and making plans to do stuff, whether it was for a Twins game at Target Field, fishing or go swimming. He always made time for us. He never took us for granted. He always told us girls how much he loved us,” Jessi said.
Another rule Brian reminded their daughters of was rule #9 — always carry a knife.
“Dad would ask Jessica and I almost daily, even on the phone, ‘Got your rule #9 with you?’ Dad always wanted tough girls, who were independent and could hold their own. We will always hold on to these rules, dad,” Brianna said.
“Dad, you were an early riser, you were always on time and willing to break his back every day for his family. He was a giver and not a taker. He worked very hard to give us girls anything we didn’t get growing up. You were a patient teacher, a strong and steady leader,” Jessi said.
In the eulogy, Brianna shared that their dad never met a stranger as to him, everyone was a friend. He was also tough as steel, she said.
“Growing up we never understood the stuff he made us do, like mow the lawn just to have him redo it the next day. Thanks. Or have us go to church twice in one Sunday because quote, ‘I don’t think you got the message the first time,’” Brianna said.
Looking back, both Jessi and Brianna have realized that all of the lessons their dad tried to teach them were a way to prepare them for life. It is something they are forever grateful for, they said.
“You never expected a thank you or a pat on the back. You did everything without question, so I just want to say, ‘Thank you, dad,’” Brianna said.
Having had the honor to serve with Brian for 21 years, Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss said Brian had joined the fire department a year before he did. The two also completed fire training together.
While the hearts of many are broken at the loss of Brian, memories of different interactions with him are remembered. He had a special way of making people feel seen as well as making them laugh with his one-of-a-kind humor.
Baggenstoss recalls when the two of them were on their way to a call in the early days when they were both still considered to be rookies. A power tool shed on a fellow rookie’s property had been struck by lighting during a severe thunder storm.
“We were going on (Highway) 238 toward Elmdale and the rain was extremely heavy and the wind was very strong. I was driving and was hanging onto the wheel with both hands,” he said.
Baggenstoss said due to the rain the windshield fogged up badly. The defroster was unable to keep up, as well.
“So I asked Brian to find something to wipe off the windshield with. At least I could see then. So he reached into his pocket, grabbed the extra hood he had; a hood is what we wear over our air mask, and started wiping the windshield. It certainly was a nice gesture of him to do what I had asked. However, I told him it would be way more helpful if he wiped my side instead of his. I will never forget the grin on his face the day he did that,” Baggenstoss said.
One of Brian’s many joys was to drive the old 1928 Reo Fire Truck that the Upsala Area Historical Society owns. He was often seen driving it in parades with his children or others.
“You could tell by the look on his face how much he really enjoyed it. What he didn’t enjoy quite as much was when the truck stalled on him halfway through the parade route and he had to tow it to the end,” Baggenstoss said.
Over the years, Brian served as the secretary for the department and documented as well as read the minutes. For the last six years, he served as a captain.
“It was a job he did well, took serious and was also very proud of. He sometimes was a silent leader, only speaking when he had to, but could also be counted on when he needed to step up. He certainly was a tremendous asset and cared deeply for our town and our community,” Baggenstoss said.
Near the entrance of the church, a wooden cross was erected with the American flag draped across the horizontal beam and Brian’s turnout gear by the cross.
During the funeral, the ringing of the bell was heard, a symbolic gesture that represents the end of the emergency and the return to quarters. Normally, the bell is rung three times in a row for three times. At the funeral, the bell rang four sets of five rings (5-5-5-5), a code that has been used in firehouses since 1870, which signals the death of a comrade in the line of duty. The Firefighter’s Prayer was also read.
Also present at the funeral was a color guard and an honor guard. Near the church, on Main Street in Upsala, two fire ladders had been crossed with the American flag displayed in the center. It is one detail of many for a formal firefighter funeral with full honors.
One of Brian’s wishes, Baggenstoss said, had been to have one last ride on the fire truck. It was fulfilled as the pall bearers carried his casket in the procession out of the church and carefully lifted it up onto the fire truck. From there, it was driven to the St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.
A multitude of people gathered at the cemetery, prayed for and honored Brian for his service and ultimate sacrifice. The color guard and the honor guard were present as well, and Taps was played by a bugler.
During the ceremony at the cemetery, Beth, Jessi, Brianna, Brianna’s boyfriend, Cooper Scott, family friend, Doug Cramlet, Baggenstoss and Mayor Rollie Johnson, released doves.
“It kind of gives you this feeling of letting them go,” Beth said.
The doves that are used in the release are trained and have been taught to fly home after each release.
While the community of Upsala and all whose lives were touched by Brian are in mourning, many are rallying around his family to show support and help in any way they can.
A cash donation fundraiser has been launched to help the family with expenses. Cash donations can be made at the Stearns Bank, 105 South Main St., P.O. Box 130, Upsala, MN 56384. Checks can be made out to “Beth Lange” and mailed to or dropped off at the bank.
A breakfast and silent auction benefit will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Rec building, located at 320 Walnut Avenue in Upsala.
Those who want to donate items, such as gift baskets, gas cards, certificates to restaurants and more, can drop those off at the Upsala City Hall, also located at the Rec building, or by making arrangements with Lana Bartells by calling her at (320) 249-3781.
“I am so thankful for how supportive people are of us. It is absolutely amazing,” Beth said.
Looking back at her journey with Brian through life, Beth said the two met in 1996. Two years later he proposed to her.
“He told me he had a day off and had gone shopping, and said, ‘I got something for you.’ I was like, ‘Yeah? OK, cool. What?’ And he got out the ring,” she said.
Later she found out that while he had not been nervous at all, he had been afraid her mom and grandma would spoil the surprise, as he had spotted them in the jewelry store when he bought the ring. However, they had not seen him at all, Beth said.
Throughout their 23 years of marriage, Brian mentioned different things of what he wanted for his own funeral one day. Although Beth understood how different situations sparked the conversation, she said she never liked it when he brought up his own mortality. Now she is so thankful that he did. It made planning the funeral so much easier, knowing that it was just as he would have wanted it to be.
“He deserved every bit of it,” she said.
Brian loved his family and friends wholeheartedly, something none of them ever questioned. He especially had a soft spot for Arya, his 20-month-old granddaughter. She was his pride and joy, Baggenstoss said.
By chance, Beth, Jessi, Brianna and her family, were by Brian when he died peacefully. It is something they are all very thankful for.
At the cemetery, one last end of watch call was made through the dispatch radio for Captain Brian Lange.
