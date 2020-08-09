The last three years, the city of Upsala has hired the Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), an organization which helps communities and businesses develop economically. This is done through a collaborative work of seeking different grants and making the city a place new businesses would be attracted to.
However, at this time the Council is reconsidering its use of CEDA. The city pays the organization $1,250 per quarter. Although a few grant applications have been submitted throughout the years, the city has only secured one grant of $8,000 to help pay for the $20,000 new playground equipment.
The discussion whether to continuing the services of CEDA partially arose after the city’s CEDA representative Robert Harris announced he had accepted another position and that the city would be assigned another representative from CEDA.
Mayor Rollie Johnson said he told the new CEDA representative Maddie Schwartz that she has some very big shoes to fill.
“Robert was an excellent person to work with. He was thoughtful and very positive; very upbeat and very ambitious,” he said.
Johnson said he had hoped to see Harris stay on for a long time and that he will be missed.
Harris ultimately replaced other CEDA representatives last year after they were not able to follow through completely with the original agreement and were absent for a couple of months.
The Council decided to use CEDA’s services until the end of the quarter, since the city already paid for it, before they make decision whether to renew their contract with CEDA.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Heard from Garrett Doucette that the Upsala Fire Department donated a washing machine for turnout gear to the Flensburg Fire Department;
• Was reminded the filing candidacy for city office closes Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 5 p.m.;
• Accepted resolution to establish TIF District #5 for the development of a senior assisted living facility;
• Was informed property owned by city by Highway 28 was sold to Lynn Deppa for $2,500;
• Accepted a grant donation from Sourcewell of $1,067.80 for the purchase of hand sanitizing stations;
• Approved the purchase of sanitizing products, lap top and other COVID-related products, using part of the $32,321 CARES Act funding the city received;
• Approved creating a committee consisting of Council Members Lana Bartell, Crystal Benson and City Clerk Michelle Stevens to divert and approve COVID-related expenditures;
• Approved creating and posting a calendar on the city website to let people know about various events, such as private birthday parties, community members may hold at the City Park. Adding the event to the calendar does not mean the park is reserved as it remains open to the public, even during private events; and
• Thanked the Upsala Lions and area volunteers for painting a house on Elm Street and for the great job they did while working in the heat and humidity.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, since their regular meeting every first Monday of the month falls on Labor Day.
