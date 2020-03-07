The Upsala City Council heard from Maintenance Man Mike Tschida, Monday, that there is water leaking into the city’s sewer lines.
Tschida said he watched a video that was done by Johnson Jetline several years ago that showed the inside of the sewer pipes, which identified point of entries water was leaking in.
Mayor Rollie Johnson said that at the time the city received the video, the amount of water that was leaking in was minimal and not a pressing issue. However, with the excess amounts of water Central Minnesota has had through rain and snow the last couple of years, that may have changed, he said.
Not knowing what is causing the additional amount of water to drain into the city’s wastewater ponds, the City Council will meet Wednesday, March 11, at 12:30 p.m. at City Hall to watch the two-hour long video to see where the water came in before. From there, they can locate the points of entry and make any necessary repairs.
Johnson said the goal is to find what is causing the additional water drainage and stop it.
“It could be that there is water going down the drains in a home, which it should not be. That could lead to an inspection of all basements,” he said.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved Robert Harris with the Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) to submit a 50% match grant application to the Department of Natural Resources for updates to the City Park, including new bathrooms, a basketball court, walkways and more;
• Set the Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting to Wednesday, April 22, at 11 a.m.;
• Heard from Mayor Rollie Johnson that CEDA representative Robert Harris is working with Tri-Cap in St. Cloud in regards to bringing public transportation to Upsala. The Council will know more once the evaluation has been completed;
• Approved a raffle permit with no waiting period to Upsala Ballpark Association for Saturday, Aug. 8, at City Park;
• Thanked Garrett Doucette for proposing the idea of a wheelchair accessible swing in the City Park; and
• Thanked Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss and Paul Kasella for offering their help for six hours at a fire in Becker;
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
A public hearing for a conditional use permit will be held at 7:30 p.m. in regards to a request by Laura Hanson at Borgstrom Street to have up to 10 chickens within city limits.
A second public hearing will be held at 7:45 p.m. in regards to rezoning parcel 47.0129.003 on West Walnut Avenue from agricultural to commercial where the assisted living facility may be built.
