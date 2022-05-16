Auditor Jon Archer with Schlenner Wenner & Co. met with the Upsala City Council, Monday, May 2, to give the report of the city’s 2021 annual audit.
Each year, the auditor goes through the city’s financial statements and other documents to make sure there are no discrepancies and then forms an opinion. The best the city can receive is an unmodified (clean) opinion, which is what Archer gave Upsala.
In regard to controls and compliance, Archer said audit adjustments were material and primarily consisted of various reclassifications and interfund balance adjustments.
“We did recommend a few audit adjustments during our process, primarily just reclassifications on how things are coded and we did adjust some interfund balances in more specifically related to the 2017 issuances,” he said.
Archer said that the city lacks proper segregation of duties, which is very common for a city the size of Upsala.
“You’re not in the business of hiring accountants, you’re in the business of serving your residents and because of that, you just inherently have to overlap your duties,” Archer said.
Two ways the city address the lack of segregation is to have the Council members look at the transactions, disbursement ledgers and bank statements each month. In addition, Schlenner Wenner & Co. prepares the city’s financial statements.
When it comes to the city’s legal compliance with Minnesota statutes, Archer said the audit revealed three findings. One finding was in regard to the debt service tax levies.
“When your 2017 bond issuances occurred, you were supposed to levy a certain amount of dollars and those funds in that levy never happened,” he said.
In addition to Schlenner Wenner & Co. adjusting the amount for the current year, Archer said he has worked with City Clerk Michelle Stevens to figure out what the levy should be and to catch up on transfers.
“So you should be fine going forward on that,” Archer said.
The second finding was in regard to failing to comply with the Minnesota open meeting law requirements. The law states that the city council must record closed meetings whenever a meeting isn’t open to the public. That did not happen, Archer said.
The third finding was in regards to invoice retention as the city was missing some.
The general fund showed that the city had estimated it would receive $326,298 in revenue for 2021 and had budgeted for $272,864 in expenditures. However, the actual revenue the city took in during 2021 was $387,352 with $415,339 in expenditures, a $27,987 difference.
Archer said that the revenues exceeded the budget primarily due to tax collections to intergovernmental receipts. In addition, expenditures exceeded the budget with the greatest variances being administration and finance, other government, capital outlay and street maintenance.
Archer said that the water enterprise fund showed an operating expenditure of $85,277 for 2021 with an operating revenue of $126,721, revealing an operating income of $41,444. With nonoperating revenues and expenses, the ending net position for 2021 is $106,657.
The sewer enterprise fund show an operating revenue of $54,352 and an operating expenditure of $9,468, an operating income of $44,884. , the ending net position is negative $11,157.
Archer said the garbage and recycling enterprise fund show an operating expenditure of $36,882 and an operating revenue of $52,052, a $36,882 difference. While the change in net position for 2021 is $15,812, the ending net position is $15,489.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved hiring Sylvester Tschida as part-time public works worker;
• Approved hiring Mike Kiley as a backup public works worker;
• Approved hiring Jane Popp to replace City Clerk Michelle Stevens as city clerk/treasurer with a 90-day probationary period;
• Accepted Frank Koopmeiners’ verbal resignation, effective March 31; and
• Accepted a $1,000 from the Pickleball Club for new chairs;
• Set a public hearing for Monday, June 6, at 7:20 p.m. for a conditional use permit for Crystal and Christopher Benson on 204 Borgstrom Street to have up to 10 chickens (no rooster);
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
