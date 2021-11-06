In business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Was informed that City Hall will be closed Veterans Day, Nov. 11;
• Upsala resident Angel Vazquez has donated 80 hours of community service to the city. He will help the city move into its new location, the Rec building and more;
• Approved moving City Hall to its new location at 322 Walnut Avenue (Rec building);
• Decided not to waive the sewer and water connection fee for Upsala Senior Living ($1,500 each, a total of $3,000);
• Approved having Morrison County assess delinquent utility accounts, a total of $7,900.92;
• Was informed that the 2020 census counted the population at 487;
• Was informed by Maintenance Man Mike Tschida that the city received the compliance evaluation inspection (CEI) report that resulted from an inspection of the Upsala Wastewater Treatment facility on Oct. 19 by Brad Gillingham of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The CEI consisted of a visual inspection of the facility and a discussion with Tschida, along with a review of the monthly discharge monitoring reports and reports for the same timer-period from October 2018 through September 2021. Based on the results of the CEI, no violations of the terms and conditions set forth in the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System/State Disposal System permit were documented as alleged in the CEI report;
• Accepted a $250 donation from the Snappy Elmdalers 4-H Club;
• Congratulated the following pumpkin decorating contest winners: Under 16 — Ella Achmann, first place; Richelle Thompson, second place; and Abigail Carlson, third place; and Over 16 — Doris Lampert, first place; Denise Gerads, second place; and Jodi Morrison, third place. The Council also thanked the three judges who volunteered their time to decide the winners; and
• Thanked all of the local businesses that participated in the Upsala business trick or treat event, Oct. 29.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at the new location of City Hall.
