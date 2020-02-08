In business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved purchasing 500 pens with the Upsala logo or similar print to give away at the Central Minnesota Builder’s Home and Garden Show and to place in welcome bags when new residents move to Upsala;
• Approved a $5,000 donation from the Upsala Lions Club to be used for the Upsala Area Veterans Memorial;
• Approved City Clerk Michelle Stevens to hire an intern, who will be paid by SourceWell; and
• Discussed getting public transportation for the Upsala community. The Council directed Mayor Rollie Johnson to work with Amy Christensen with the Tri-County Action program about how to proceed.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at the City Hall.
