    In business Monday, the Upsala City Council

    • Was informed that the Upsala Fire Department received its new air packs for which were paid for a grant the department received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA);

    • Approved the following officers for the Upsala Fire Department for 2022 — Nick Johnson as fire chief; Jay Baggenstoss as assistant chief; Brian Lange, Mike Kremers and Steve Heesen, all as captains; Joe Trettel as training officer; and Steve Hansen as safety officer;

    • Approved amending the bylaws of the Upsala Firemen’s Relief Association to reflect the wording as required by the state of Minnesota;

    •  Approved the following officers for the Upsala First Response Team — Garrett Doucette as president; Danielle Haus as vice president; Sam Warga as secretary; Amber Koopmeiners as training officer; and Kyle Breth as officer at large (safety officer);

    • Directed Maintenance Man Mike Tschida to look into LED lighting for the fire hall and for the water plant;

    • Accepted a $500 donation from the Upsala Lions Club to the Upsala First Response Team;

    • Approved purchasing and installing a handicapped accessible door at City Hall at a cost of $2,350;

    • Approved requesting to void the rental agreement with Stearns Bank as of Jan. 1, 2022, since the city has already moved in to its new City Hall;

    • Set open house at the new City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.;

    • Approved  a temporary liquor license with no waiting time to St. Mary’s Catholic Church for Jan. 21-22, 2022, during the Upstage Players’ dinner theater events;

    • Thanked the Upsala Lions Club for hosting breakfast with Santa and Wee Shop for children, Dec. 4; and

    • Thanked Baggenstoss for serving as a fire chief for the last 15 years.

    The Upsala City Council next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

