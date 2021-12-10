• Was informed that the Upsala Fire Department received its new air packs for which were paid for a grant the department received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA);
• Approved the following officers for the Upsala Fire Department for 2022 — Nick Johnson as fire chief; Jay Baggenstoss as assistant chief; Brian Lange, Mike Kremers and Steve Heesen, all as captains; Joe Trettel as training officer; and Steve Hansen as safety officer;
• Approved amending the bylaws of the Upsala Firemen’s Relief Association to reflect the wording as required by the state of Minnesota;
• Approved the following officers for the Upsala First Response Team — Garrett Doucette as president; Danielle Haus as vice president; Sam Warga as secretary; Amber Koopmeiners as training officer; and Kyle Breth as officer at large (safety officer);
• Directed Maintenance Man Mike Tschida to look into LED lighting for the fire hall and for the water plant;
• Accepted a $500 donation from the Upsala Lions Club to the Upsala First Response Team;
• Approved purchasing and installing a handicapped accessible door at City Hall at a cost of $2,350;
• Approved requesting to void the rental agreement with Stearns Bank as of Jan. 1, 2022, since the city has already moved in to its new City Hall;
• Set open house at the new City Hall, Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.;
• Approved a temporary liquor license with no waiting time to St. Mary’s Catholic Church for Jan. 21-22, 2022, during the Upstage Players’ dinner theater events;
• Thanked the Upsala Lions Club for hosting breakfast with Santa and Wee Shop for children, Dec. 4; and
• Thanked Baggenstoss for serving as a fire chief for the last 15 years.
The Upsala City Council next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
