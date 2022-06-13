After holding a public hearing in regard to the request by residents Chris and Crystal Benson to keep chickens, the Upsala City Council approved a conditional use permit (CUP) to the couple, Monday. The CUP comes with the understanding, which is already outlined in the language of a CUP, that if the city receives a complaint, it will be reviewed immediately. Crystal, who is a member of the City Council, abstained from voting.
The Benson family plans to keep a chicken coop on their property located on Borgstrom Street in Upsala. The CUP outlines that they can have up to 10 chickens, but no roosters on their 18,000 square foot property.
“They have enough lot coverage to have the 10 chickens and just have to follow the city ordinance on chickens being kept in the building, no roosters, the waste has to be taken care of properly and the feed has to be covered and stored to keep from rodents getting into it,” said Planning and Zoning Chair Don Marty.
The chickens will be kept in a coop with an enclosed chicken run. That way, nothing can get in or out, Crystal said.
The idea behind having the chickens stems from the family’s desire to be more self-sustainable — something that is also evident from the garden the family keeps each year, she said.
“Having chickens is great for teaching kids about animals and responsibilities. It is also wonderful that we can feed food scraps to the chickens and in turn, get healthy, organic eggs,” Crystal said.
Some residents weren’t as enthusiastic about the Bensons’ vision of keeping chickens and said so during the Council meeting. Brock Weber, who lives a block over on Johnson Street, said that his in-laws have a chicken coop that is similar to the Bensons’.
“When they have chickens, it reeks in that whole yard and when the wind blew, it blew right into the house. I prefer not to have that in my house. I like my windows open. In the summer time, I don’t like being shut off. I like that fresh air in my house. That’s how I feel about it,” Weber said.
Resident Joe Trettel, who lives nearly a block from the Bensons on Borgstrom Street, said he agrees with the letter another resident, Virgil Helmin, who lives a block from the Bensons on Johnson Street, submitted to the city.
In the letter, Helmin said that he was in favor of granting the Bensons a CUP to keep chickens. He also listed several reasons as to why he didn’t think it was appropriate.
“Chickens will draw predators into the area. The location of the proposed raising chickens is across the street from the City Park and playground that is used by the children and adults on many occasions. Do we want coyotes, foxes, skunks and other predators in the city and near park?” he said in the letter.
Helmin said in the letter that chickens would also attract rodents, such as rats, mice, weasels and mink, to the area.
“Do we want those rodents near and/or in the city and the park?” Helmin said in the letter.
Helmin said that in the event that the Council approved the CUP, the city would be liable for injuries to the patrons in the park by predatory animals and rodents. However, during the discussion that ensued after the regular meeting was opened following the public hearing, Council Member Wendy Rene said that the comment about the city being liable if a resident was attacked by a predatory animal wasn’t realistic.
One example, she said, was dogs running around the city. If one of the dogs attacked and injured a child or adult, the city wouldn’t be liable for merely granting the dog owner the license to keep one or more dogs in the first place. It would also be extremely difficult to prove that an attack was the result of negligence by the city by granting the Bensons a CUP to keep chickens, as well as to prove that the chickens were the sole reason a predatory animal or rodent came into the city at all, she said.
In the letter, Helmin brought up the issue of the odor chickens produce and questioned if the city and its residents wanted the odor to interfere with events and people at the City Park.
“This is a totally residential area of the city and the raising of chickens is not appropriate in a residential area,” he said.
Crystal said she understands the concern about odor. Since it’s right next to her own house and she doesn’t want it to stink either, she said, she has researched the matter on how to keep the odor at a minimum, if any.
“We do have products already to make sure that doesn’t become an issue. The feed will also be kept in the garage,” she said.
While some of the waste will be used as a natural fertilizer for the garden, the majority will be properly disposed of elsewhere, Crystal said.
Another resident, Caroline Sadlowsky, who lives across the road from the Bensons on Borgstrom Street, said in a letter to the city that she was OK with letting the Bensons have chickens as long as they took care of them and kept them clean.
During the public hearing, Crystal questioned as to why there was an issue about her family having chickens when other residents have been granted conditional use permits to keep chickens without anyone having an issue with it.
Both Trettel and Weber said they weren’t aware that other residents had chickens. Two residents who had chickens, but have moved in the last few years, lived on Borgstrom Street right across from the City Park and the other resident who had chickens lived on South Main Street next to the Upsala Public Schools.
“I guess I don’t foresee why suddenly my chickens would be way worse than anybody else that has them,” she said.
Public Works Director Mike Tschida said he has observed chickens running around in the vicinity of West Street and Third Avenue.
While chickens was the main talk at Monday’s meeting, residents in Upsala have received CUPs. for ducks and sheep, as well. There is also a farm in town with horses, Crystal said.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, June 6, the Upsala City Council:
• Heard from Karin Nelson, the city insurance agent, about two new policies the city might want to consider. One policy is the equipment breakdown coverage and the other is the fireworks coverage, which would give the city a $10 million coverage. Nelson will research whether the equipment breakdown policy includes wear and tear. The Council will review the information Nelson gave about the two policies before they make a decision whether to add either of the policies to the city’s current insurance policy;
• Was informed by City Clerk Jane Popp that City Hall will be closed June 22 - 23 as she, Mayor Rollie Johnson and Council Member Wendy Rene will be attending the League of Minnesota Cities conference in Duluth;
• Approved hiring Underground Water Locating in St. Joseph to find a good location for a new well at a cost of up to $1,500;
• Approved hiring Central Minnesota Paving Inc. in St. Cloud to pave West Street and Third Avenue at a cost of $14,900;
• Approved moving the July regular Council meeting to Tuesday, July 5, since its regular meeting day (first Monday of each month) falls on the Fourth of July holiday;
• Approved two gambling permits to St. Mary’s Catholic Church with no waiting period for Oct. 2 and Oct. 23, both to play bingo;
• Accepted the following donations — $2,500 from American Legion Post 360 toward the cost of the Heritade Day fireworks and $600 from the Upsala Lions Club for American flags to be flown on Main Street; and
• Thanked American Legion Post 360 and the Upsala Lions Club for their donations. Also thanked the Upsala First Response team for the food served on Memorial Day at the Rec Center and the Upsala American Legion Post 360 for their beautiful Memorial Day service, which was held at Upsala Public Schools and at the Memorial Park.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
