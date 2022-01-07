The Upsala City Council approved making several changes to the city’s fee schedule, Monday.
The cost for a permit for a new construction was set at $125, a $50 increase from the previous fee of $75.
The price to rent the Rec Center was increased, as well. Previously, it cost $225 per day to rent the entire building and $125 to rent only the front, including the kitchen. The price for both was increased with $25. As a result, the cost to rent the entire Rec building per day is now $250 and $150 to rent only the front.
The option to extend a building permit for $15.50 was removed entirely.
The fees for which residents or business owners will be charged if Public Works has to complete work that otherwise falls on the responsibility of the property owner, such as snow shoveling, was changed in two areas.
Instead of charging $50 per hour for labor, the Council increased the fee with $10 to $60 per hour. The same increase was set for snow shoveling, as well.
One other change that was made to the fee schedule affected the on sale temporary per day liquor license in that it applies to non-intoxicating liquor, as well.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, the Upsala City Council:
• Reminded residents to clear snow from side walks and around fire hydrants;
• Was informed that City Hall will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 17;
• Was informed the handicapped accessible door to City Hall, along with blinds for the windows, have been installed;
• Heard from City Clerk Michelle Stevens that she submitted a work comp claim on behalf of firefighter Brian Lange, who died Dec. 11, 2011, from a medical illness he received while in the line of duty. His death was also reported to OSHA, which resulted in an OSHA inspection that same day. It is currently an ongoing inspection;
• Was informed that the benefit for Brian Lange’s family will be held at City Hall on Feb. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, which includes a breakfast and a silent auction;
• Approved the lot split of the property, PID #4790065000, belonging to the Upsala Area Historical Society to Jeremy Carlson with the condition that any habitable building on the property has to either be hooked up to the city sewer and water or have an approved septic system and certified well system. The approval is contingent upon signature by Carlson. Because the Upsala Area Historical Society is a non-profit organization, the lot split fee of $75 was waived;
• Approved a temporary liquor license for Feb. 12 and a gambling permit for a raffle drawing to be held on Feb. 13, for St. Mary’s Catholic Church;
• Designated Council Member Lana Bartells as pro tem mayor;
• Set Local Boards of Appeals and Equalization for Wednesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at City Hall;
• Congratulated the 2021 Holiday Lights Contest winners. Residential — Dan and Julie Burggraff, first place; Larry and Lana Bartells, second place; and Don and Delphine Marty, third place. Business — CentraSota Co-op, first place; Upsala Farm Store, second place; and Schultz Auctioneers, third place;
• Thanked everyone in the community, first responders, firefighters and especially Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss, who helped with Brian Lange’s funeral, Dec. 18, 2021; and
• Approved not limiting liability coverage for the city;
• Made the following designations and appointments for 2022: Stearns Bank in Upsala, official depository; Hometown News and the Morrison County Record, official newspapers; Lana Bartells, mayor pro tem; Jeanne Petersen, deputy city clerk; Michelle Stevens, Rollie Johnson and Jeanne Peterson, authorized EFT; Joe Krueger, city attorney; Nick Johnson, Mike Tschida an Don Marty, emergency management directors; Mike Tschida, tree inspector; Rollie Johnson, weed inspector; Scott Hedlund with Short Elliot-Hendrickson, city engineer; Schlenner Wenner & Co; auditor; bulletin board at 105 S. Main Street in Upsala, principle posting location; Fire Department Stipend — fire chief, $1,200; assistant fire chief, $50; and secretary, $125; First Response — president, $250; vice president, $125; and secretary, $125; Board/Commission Stipend — $10/meeting; secretary, $15/meeting; Council annual pay — mayor, $1,600, council, $1,200; Council reimbursement for extra meetings — $25/half day; $50/full day; election judges — $12/hour; per diem for staff — $25; and mileage — current federal rate of 58.5 cents/mile; Heritage Day Committee — Lana Bartells, Dennis Westrich, Crystal Benson and Andrea Douvier; Planning Commission — Don Marty, Larry Bartells, Brock Weber, Dennis Westrich and Mike Kremers.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.