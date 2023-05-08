    The Upsala City Council approved the 2022 audit, Monday, May 1.

    Auditor Ryan Schmidt with Schlenner Wenner & Co. said the city received an unmodified (clean) opinion, which is the highest a city can get. As part of the required communications, Schmidt said the audit went smoothly and the firm has a positive working relationship with management. There is also nothing unusual noted in terms of recorded transactions or accounting policies/treatments, as well as no significant estimates, he said.

