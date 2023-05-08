The Upsala City Council approved the 2022 audit, Monday, May 1.
Auditor Ryan Schmidt with Schlenner Wenner & Co. said the city received an unmodified (clean) opinion, which is the highest a city can get. As part of the required communications, Schmidt said the audit went smoothly and the firm has a positive working relationship with management. There is also nothing unusual noted in terms of recorded transactions or accounting policies/treatments, as well as no significant estimates, he said.
In terms of controls and compliance, Schmidt said, “Audit adjustments were material and primarily consisted of various reclassifications and interfund balance adjustments.”
Schmidt also said that when it comes to internal controls, the city has a lack of proper segregation of duties.
“This is very common for a city of your size,” he said.
One aspect that helps with that, he said, is that Schlenner Wenner & Co. prepares the city’s financial statements.
In regard to Minnesota legal compliance, Schmidt said there were two findings. The first finding was in regard to the debt service tax levies.
“I believe your debt agreements are set up to be funded via taxes, and you don’t have any taxes that are specifically broken out in your levy for those debt obligations. So currently, your practice is that you just transfer money from the general fund, but technically, they’re supposed to be a dedicated portion of the levy that’s specific for those future debt service payments, so that’s something to take a look at during the process,” Schmidt said.
The second finding was that the Council had not recorded closed meetings electronically, as is required by law.
“So when you do have a closed meeting, if there’s not some sort of attorney-client privilege, where it can’t be recorded, then technically, it’s supposed to be recorded under Minnesota statutes,” he said.
Schmidt said the city had initially estimated the revenue in the general fund for 2022 would be $450,586. However, the actual revenue was $398,849, a decrease of $51,737. Expenditures were estimated at $478,016 for the general fund, but the actual expenditure was $508,811, an increase of $75,221.
In the water enterprise fund, the operating revenue for 2022 was $111,576 with an operating expense of $73,676, a difference of $37,900.
The sewer enterprise fund showed an operating expense of $41,670 and an operating revenue of $51,912, a difference of $10,242.
The garbage and recycling enterprise fund had an operating revenue of $54,592 and an operating expense of $58,673, a difference of negative $4,081.
Upsala City Council Briefs
In other business Monday, May 1, the Upsala City Council:
• Approved task order #3 with Moore Engineering for survey and engineering services for the installation of the new watermain, at a total cost of $58,125. The total includes phase 320 final design and phase 330 bidding and negotiating services ($31,280); phase 410 resident project representative ($12,000); and phase 420 construction staking, phase 440 construction administration and phase 450 post construction ($14,845);
• Approved Independent Testing Technologies in Waite Park to provide drilling services as part of the watermain project at an estimated cost of $2,800;
• At the request of Upsala American Legion Auxiliary President Patti Gunderson, proclaimed May 26 as Poppy Day in Upsala;
• Heard from Fire Chief Nick Johnson that the firefighters went through electric vehicle training. “There’s really nobody that puts out any standard for putting out an electric vehicle. There is no, ‘This is the standard way the vehicles are run, where the power is, whatever.’ Tesla is the only one that puts out any vehicle recommendations about putting out fires and they recommend submerging the vehicle in water for 48 hours in order to extinguish it”;
• Adopted the Morrison County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan;
• Thanked everyone who donated to the Upsala Area Community Center for the silent auction. “It was a great success”; and
• Was reminded the city-wide garage sales will be held May 19-20, and that the citywide cleanup day is set for June 3, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Upsala City Council’s next regular meeting will be Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
