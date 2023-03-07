jack
Upsala’s Jack Primus scores an easy two after stepping in front of a pass in Monday’s section win over Laporte. 

In their final regular season game, the Upsala Cardinals ended with a 62-45 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson, Friday, March 3.

Leading the way for the Cardinals was Jack Primus, scoring 21 points on 9-of-17 attempts. Primus shot his best from inside the arc, hitting on 7-of-9 shots. He added another point from the free throw line as well as leading his team in assists, with 10, deflections, with six, and steals, with four.

rene
Upsala’s Braedan Rene drives past Laporte’s Justin Clyde for two points in Monday’s 73-51 section win.

