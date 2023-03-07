In their final regular season game, the Upsala Cardinals ended with a 62-45 victory over Hinckley-Finlayson, Friday, March 3.
Leading the way for the Cardinals was Jack Primus, scoring 21 points on 9-of-17 attempts. Primus shot his best from inside the arc, hitting on 7-of-9 shots. He added another point from the free throw line as well as leading his team in assists, with 10, deflections, with six, and steals, with four.
Aden Warga finished with 13 points, making 5-of-8 total field goals. All of his baskets came from the 2-point range as he shot 5-for-7. Warga added three more points on free throws, as well as recording four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Cardinals ended their regular season 9-17 and took on Laporte at home, Monday, March 6 in the first round of the Section 5A playoffs. Against the Wildcats, Upsala held its own, winning easily, 73-51.
The Cardinals jumped out to an early 4-0 start and never gave up the lead. Stellar first half performances by sophomore guard Primus senior forward Braedan Rene aided in the fast start. In just the first half, Primus had already racked up 11 points on five twos and a free throw and Rene had nine points on three twos and a three, including a perfect hesitation to clear the way for an easy layup.
The Cardinals entered the half sitting comfortably with a 36-27 lead.
Coming into the second half, the Wildcats were able to jump out to a fast start scoring four points in a row while the Cardinals started off rocky, missing layups and turning the ball over on several of their first possessions.
Luckily for the Cardinals, after about five minutes into the second half, they started to recover. With the score 40-34, the Cardinals went on an 11 point run. A two by sophomore forward Beau Ripplinger and Primus followed by a beautiful three from eighth grade guard Sam Laliberte put the Cardinals up 47-34. Senior forward Bryce Westrich and Primus added two more points each to give Upsala a 51-34 lead.
Once the Cardinals got going, the Wildcats were unable to keep up, ultimately giving Upsala their first playoff win of the season.
“I give their team credit,” said Head Coach Tom Riiters. “They had six kids and they played hard”
It was Riiters’ first playoff game as the Cardinals’ head coach and many of the players first playoff win as well. The nerves were there, Riitters said, but once they saw what Laporte had on the court, they were able to adjust accordingly and come away with the win.
Primus finished as the Cardinals leading scorer. He finished 9-of-21, hitting 9-of-17 from inside the arc, for 19 points total. He was also 1-for-1 on free throws and led the team in rebounds, with 15, assists, with six, and steals, with five.
“There aren’t a lot of teams that have a guy to guard Jack (Primus), but they put what they thought was their best defender and Jack was just a half step quicker,” Riiters said.
Warga finished with 11 points on 5-of-11 field goals. The junior guard scored five twos and a free throw. Warga also came down with five rebounds.
Laliberte scored 11 as well, tying his season best. The 6’ 1” eighth grader shot 4-for-7, including hitting 3-of-5 shots from beyond the 3-point line. Laliberte finished with five rebounds and an assist.
Even though they came away with a win, Riiters knows they could’ve played better.
“We gotta work on the layups,” Riiters said. “We left a lot of points on the rim tonight.”
A month ago, the Cardinals were 3-15. Now after the first round of the playoffs, they hold a 10-17 record.
“We won seven out of our last nine games. They came together, they worked hard all year long and they’re starting to see some success.”
The Cardinals travel to Browerville for the next round of the Section 5A playoffs, Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.
