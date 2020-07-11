The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced changes to the state’s driver’s manual, Monday, adding guidance for drivers who are legally carrying firearms and stopped by law enforcement.
The announcement was made four years after the death of Philando Castile, a man who, in 2016, was pulled over for broken tail lights in Falcon Heights, and had a legal firearm on his person with a permit to carry. Before Castile could explain, he was shot by the officer seven times while sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend and child.
Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, has advocated for updates to the manual to help drivers understand what they should and shouldn’t not do during a traffic stop, as well as what to expect from law enforcement.
“On this day, as I remember Philando, I’m pleased that Minnesota has taken this important step to help prevent another tragedy,” said Castile in the announcement. “This addition to the driver’s manual is about setting a new standard for law enforcement and making sure all drivers and law enforcement know what to expect when you are being pulled over. It’s about keeping everyone safe.”
While the manual did include guidance for drivers during a traffic stop, the update, starting on page 40 of the manual, includes what to do specifically when carrying a legal firearm.
When being stopped by law enforcement, drivers are advised to stay calm, slow the vehicle and activate the turn signal while pulling over onto the shoulder of the road. If the stop is made at night, the manual says to turn the interior lights on. Keep all doors shut and remain seated in the vehicle with hands on the steering wheel.
The manual advises against making any sudden movements, and suggests telling the officer where and what you are reaching for before you do so. If you have a firearm in the vehicle, inform the officer on your first interaction with them. Do not reach for the firearm and know that the officer may temporarily possess the firearm during the traffic stop for safety reasons.
The manual also guides drivers through what to expect from law enforcement.
In general, drivers can expect the officer to greet them, identify themselves as an officer, ask for a license and proof of insurance, inform them why they’ve been stopped and if issued, explain why a citation has been served.
If issued a citation, it is suggested that a driver wait to contest it in court, and to avoid prolonging an interaction with an officer as well as an argument. The guide informs the driver that any refusal to comply with a lawful order can result in being arrested. If arrested, do not resist.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said he believes most drivers understand what law enforcement requires during a traffic stop, but, “The additional language will make the expectations clear for everyone, especially for those who are unclear or have questions as to what the procedures consist of when pulled over by law enforcement. If anything, it will be a good refresher for all citizens,” he said.
Law enforcement often make traffic stops where the driver has a firearm, Larsen said, and 99% of the time there aren’t any problems.
“Locally we don’t see any issues of concern that need to be addressed with people who carry firearms,” he said.
Any updates to policies concerning law enforcement are reviewed by staff, but the update to the driver’s manual did not change how law enforcement officers conduct themselves during traffic stops, so it’s “business as usual,” Larsen said.
“Law enforcement personnel are trained with giving good verbal commands and the expectations are clearly communicated. When people don’t listen to the commands of law enforcement, it becomes a safety issue for everyone involved. The only time it gets to be problematic or confusing is when we deal with non-compliant people who verbally and sometimes physically resist commands,” he said.
Larsen did want to point out that a person with a permit to carry must always have the permit and their driver’s license in their immediate possession and must produce it “upon lawful demand by a peace officer.” However state law does not require a person to disclose if they have a weapon unless asked by an officer, but Larsen recommends showing a permit when stopped by law enforcement to ensure the safety of all parties.
In consideration for emergency vehicles, Larsen also wanted to remind drivers to stay alert for sirens and to slow down, pull to the far right hand side of a roadway and stop when they see or hear a siren from an emergency vehicle. Also, he said, to be aware that more than one emergency vehicle may go by.
“This is very important for responding emergency vehicles as it gives them a safer lane to maneuver through traffic. Many times, law enforcement officers responding with emergency lights and sirens witness vehicles just slow down and not stop. These same vehicles are not allowing emergency vehicles to pass by, especially if there is other traffic,” Larsen said.
