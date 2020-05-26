The following incidents were reported by the Morrison County Sheriff's Office May 26:
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office reported that the evening of May 24 at approximately 7:12 pm, an ATV accident occured at the intersection of 110th Street and 110th Avenue in Swan River Township, southwest of Little Falls. The office reported that Thomas Sowada, 39, Little Falls, was driving a side-by-side ATV with passenger Melissa Haggerty, 37, Flensburg, were attempting to cross an intersection and make a left turn but rolled the ATV. Both occupants were transported by Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported an incident from May 24 when a 9-year-old child was injured while in the water on Round Lake north of Randall. The incident began when Kara Sjol, 39, Brownsdale, MN, was driving a pontoon and attempted to throw a rope to the child in the water, but came up short. Sjol reportedly backed up the pontoon and the motor struck the child. The child was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by helicopter with serious injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office reported an incident from May 23 when a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries occurred at the intersection of 90th Street and 110th Avenue, southwest of Little Falls in Swan River Township. The officer reported Gery Pietrowski, 40, Sauk Rapids, was traveling south on 110th Avenue and Abraham Yorek, 29, Little Falls, was traveling east on 90th Street. The vehicles collided in the intersection and Yorek was ejected from the vehicle. Yorek was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries and Pietrowski was not injured. Both vehicles were severely damaged.
