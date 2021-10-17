Unforgettable camaraderie among hunters at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

For several years, the Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls has held a program that allows people with disabilities to go hunting. For many, it’s an opportunity to experience something new or a chance to live out something they loved doing before their disability made it more difficult.
“There’s no way I could have done it again without the program. It’s a wonderful place,” said Florian Gosiak, 88, of Little Falls.
Ron Beam, maintenance worker at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge said 10 hunters are selected each year by the Options Resource Center for Independent Living (OPTIONS) to hunt on the refuge, a group the refuge partners with. If more than 10 people apply, the hunt participants are chosen through a selection/drawing process.
On the day of the hunt, each hunter is provided with a mentor, unless they already have one. Florian’s sons, Jeff and Scott Gosiak of Little Falls, have served as their dad’s mentors for the two times Florian has hunted at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. It has been a blessing for all, Jeff said.
The two brothers created a blind on a two-wheeled trailer they have, along with a ramp to make it easier for Florian to get in the blind. They also include a heater and a small porta potty to make it more comfortable and convenient for their dad, Jeff said.
One thing the two brothers and Florian like is that it gives them an opportunity to spend some quality time together. It also means a lot to Scott and Jeff that they are able to do that for their dad, Jeff said.
The adventure allows for some fun and fond memories. Jeff recalls one time when his dad spotted a couple of deer somewhat in the distance to his right and was concentrated on not missing the chance to shoot one. What he didn’t know was that Jeff had spotted a doe to the left about 10 yards away from them.
“She was just standing there, staring me right in the eyes,” Jeff said.
Jeff said he tried to get his dad’s attention by motioning slowly to him, not wanting to startle either him or the doe.
“He was aiming at the other deer and was getting ready to shoot, so there was nothing I could do,” Jeff said.
Although the first shot went over the top of the deer and startled it, Jeff said his dad was able to drop it after he quickly cycled his rifle. It wasn’t until afterward he was able to tell his dad about the doe that had been only 10 yards from them.
Florian said that at first he couldn’t figure out why he had missed the deer on his first shot. Normally an excellent shooter, it simply wasn’t like him.
Before shooting that day, he had not tried out his rifle. He had also sighted his scope before he went hunting that day. To check it again, Florian said he set up a beer can as a target. Once again, he shot about 20 inches above the target. It just didn’t make sense, he said.
Jeff said eventually they figured out that it was his dad’s new glasses that had thrown him off. When he sighted his rifle, he had worn his old glasses, but for the hunt itself, he had worn his new glasses, which had a different prescription.
“I was so mad,” Florian said.
Besides the great experience with the friendly staff and volunteers at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and the many memories made, Florian and his two sons really enjoy the camaraderie. Many friends have been made since. It’s also great to see others, regardless of what disability they may have or age they are, to have a good time.
Jeff and Florian recall meeting a man in his late 20s who had become disabled after the vehicle he was a passenger in was involved in a bad car accident. His grandfather was his mentor during the hunt, Jeff said.
“We became very good friends,” he said.
Jeff said that during that year’s hunt, the young hunter was the first one to get a deer on the Saturday hunt. Although they didn’t need to return to the wildlife refuge the following day, Jeff said the young hunter had made his grandpa bring him anyway. He wanted to be there to see if Florian had gotten one, too.
“That’s what makes this program so cool, too. You develop friends and this rapport with people. It’s really an awesome thing,” Jeff said.
Another hunter the Gosiaks remember is a gentleman who was in a wheelchair. He shot a 9.1 pointer — something like that, Jeff said.
Recently, they found out that the man had died. Although they had only met him twice, the impact he had on the Gosiaks remain.
“Even though you know the cycle of life goes on, it’s still heart wrenching. It can be emotional because you have built a bond with a small group of individuals,” Jeff said.
Beam said the first day of hunting begins with holding an orientation for the hunters and the mentors.
“We go through all safety issues, rules and regulations, make sure that everybody is safe and that everybody has a mentor,” he said.
Volunteers then help the participants get sighted with their rifles.
After the morning hunt, lunch is normally (during a non-COVID year) provided for the hunters, mentors and others. The food is usually made and provided by CHI St. Gabriel’s Health, which is then delivered and served by the Friends of Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, who partner with the refuge for the hunt.
After lunch, the hunters are then led to their blinds, where they can hunt for the rest of the first day. The second day they can hunt for the entire day, Beam said.
The refuge provides the blinds for the hunters and are set up ahead of time. It’s also been pre-determined where each hunter goes.
On a normal year, a group of volunteers helps the hunters register and field dress the deer the hunter has shot. It’s also set up so those who cannot be outside can be indoors and watch the process through windows.
“There is a lot of camaraderie. They sit around and tell stories and it’s just great to get them back into that element of hunting,” Beam said.
While some programs require the hunter who is disabled to be a veteran, Beam said that having served in the armed forces is not a requirement to hunt at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.
Beam said the program is open to males and females at just about any age, 12 years and up.
One requirement is that the hunter has completed firearms safety training. Over the years, Beam has seen people with a wide range of disabilities enjoy the hunt. Some may have cancer or have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Others may be missing a limb or are confined to a motorized or manual wheelchair. One hunter was blind, he said.
Beam said that the mentor for the person who was blind was able to assist with the use of a specialized device and tell the person when to shoot.
“It’s providing opportunities to those that don’t have those opportunities,” he said.
Looking back, Florian said he has hunted for most of his life. Besides hunting being good for population control of deer and to mitigate diseases, it has also been a food source for the family. It is a lifestyle he instilled in his children.
Florian said that as his leg problems and severe back issues have worsened, he has decided to end his hunting days. He also wants to make sure that other people who are disabled have the opportunity to make memories hunting at Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.
“It’s such a wonderful place,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.