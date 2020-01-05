UHS student pursues farming dream

With a passion for agriculture, Upsala High School student Shelby Krebs, 11th grade, has her eyes fixed on the goal — to one day have her own cow-calf operation with 50 head of South Devon.
Although Krebs didn’t grow up on a beef farm, farming is in her blood. Initially, her dad grew up on a dairy farm, but when his dad died when he was 12, his mom sold the cows. Instead, he and his brother started raising beef calves and worked for the neighbors in exchange for feed, Krebs said.
As time went by, he returned to the area and settled on the homestead in Little Falls, next to the family farm, with his wife, Marsha. Today, two of his brothers run a beef operation of South Devon at the family farm.
“That’s where the seed was planted,” Krebs said.
However, it wasn’t until she started working at the Gunderson Brothers Dairy Farm near Upsala, the passion for the industry truly awakened. It was also there she discovered she was not a big fan of milking in a tie stall barn, she said.
In 2018, she received a Holstein bull calf as a Christmas present from the Gundersons for her hard work.
“My dad’s dream has always been to get cows of his own. After I received the bull calf, he bought one too, because if you have one, you might as well own two,” she said.
After raising the calves to steers, she sold them in late September or early October.
As Krebs’ dream has been to own a registered South Devon, she has been watching one of the best breeders — Dar Giess of Pierz, she said. In April 2019, she went to one of his sales with the hope to purchase one, but because of the high quality of his animals, they sold for more than she could afford, she said.
Instead, she and her dad purchased three commercial (not registered) South Devon heifers from her uncle, Ronnie Krebs. While she showed one of the heifers for 4-H, her brothers, Dillon and Landon, showed the other two. Krebs advanced to show at the Minnesota State Fair.
Recently, she and her dad had the heifers bred through artificial insemination (AI). Two have been confirmed pregnant, but the one heifer she had hoped the most to get bred, didn’t take. It was the one she had showed at the Minnesota State Fair. However, they are hopeful she’ll take at the next attempt.
Still determined to own a registered South Devon, Krebs started saving up even more. In November, she and her dad visited the Giess farm and looked at the calves they had for sale. In a pen of about 60 calves, Krebs said Dar had selected six calves he would bring along for the upcoming National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo. She didn’t know which ones he had chosen, however, when looking at the different calves and inquiring about certain ones, Krebs said she kept picking the ones he had selected to bring to the National Western Stock Show.
“What are the chances of keeping picking them?” she said.
Eventually Krebs found one and purchased it for $2,000, a price about $500 higher than she had anticipated, but it was definitely worth it.
What she didn’t expect was to find out the next day she had another registered South Devon heifer coming her way — she had won the North American South Devon Association Youth Experience in which the chosen applicant receives a donated registered South Devon heifer.
Krebs will not only get to meet her new heifer, which was donated by Gnech Farms in Malin, Ore. at the National Western Stock Show, Jan. 14, but also get to show her in the Junior Breeding Heifer Show and the National South Devon Show.
Krebs is looking forward to seeing where her vision will take her. Currently, her plan is to continue working for Roerview Dairy in Upsala as a farm hand as the Gunderson Brothers retired. She also plans to attend college once she graduates from high school to pursue a farm business management degree.
This year, Krebs serves as the Mississippi Valley Cattleman’s Association Beef Princess. What makes it even more special is that her sister, Alexis, is the Morrison County Dairy Princess.
Krebs said she is very thankful for all of the support her family has shown. Many also help her from time to time by caring for the animals when needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.