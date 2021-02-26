Hogs, cattle and poultry are likely the first kinds of livestock that come to mind for most people in the Midwest.
A research team at the University of Minnesota is working to find the viability of adding another food source to that list: fish.
A new three-year, $250,000 project led by the University of Minnesota Sea Grant program seeks to determine the potential for a sustainable food-fish aquaculture industry in Minnesota. Aquaculture is the breeding, rearing and harvesting of fish, shellfish, algae and other organisms in an aquatic environment that can be controlled.
Amy Schrank, one of two project leaders on the Sea Grant aquaculture market study and University of Minnesota Sea Grant fisheries and aquaculture extension educator, said fish are commonly farmed in Minnesota for one of three reasons: bait, food and stocking. It is only a $5 million - $6 million per year industry statewide, with about half of that coming from bait. The food-fish and stocking industries account for about 25% each.
“When people in Minnesota think of aquaculture as a food source, they tend to think of trout in flow-through systems,” Schrank said. “Recirculating aquaculture systems, which can be done in a tank, are becoming really common, and they’re less impactful on the environment.”
The reason for the Sea Grant’s project is to help potential food-fish farmers identify which kind of production and which fish species will result in the most profit for producers. Schrank said the research team aims to find out what farmed fish Minnesota consumers are interested in purchasing, and if a food-fish industry in the state would be viable.
She said right now there is someone studying the possibility of raising walleye as a food-fish. That is particularly important to learn in Minnesota, as Schrank said consumers tend to be more comfortable purchasing fish that are naturally found in their region.
“Would people buy farmed walleye?” Schrank said. “Those are some of the specific questions we’re trying to find an answer to through this study.”
Having a reputable market study such as the one being conducted by the Sea Grant program will also be necessary for potential producers to apply for loans from lending institutions to get started. And the number of people applying for funds associated with aquaculture may soon be on the rise.
The dual trends of wild caught fisheries being on the decline globally and people being more conscious about where their food is coming from have created more interest in aquaculture. As a nation, the United States imports between 70% and 90% of its seafood, according to Schrank. Of the fish that is produced domestically, a majority is farmed using the flow-through method in coastal areas.
“We’re focused on the small scale of how this can be done by Minnesota producers,” she said.
There is also often a perception that farmed fish don’t taste as good as those caught in the wild. Schrank said there is some misunderstanding among consumers regarding fresh fish, and that making the industry more viable in Minnesota will likely require a certain amount of changing the mindset of consumers.
Often, she said the fresh fish sold or served in Minnesota is from Canada, and it has often been flash frozen after it was caught.
The Sea Grant team is, in a way, starting from zero when it comes to comparing farmed fish to those caught in the wild. There is no wild pig production within the pork industry or wild cattle production within the beef industry from which to draw comparisons.
Part of the mission of the Sea Grant program is to provide science-based data to back up the notion that farmed fish provide as much nutrition and taste as those caught in the wild.
“Consumer education can go a long way toward making aquaculture more socially acceptable,” Schrank said.
Aquaculture, however, is not something just anyone can pick up. Schrank said she believes there is often a perception that people think they can “just raise a lot of fish.” In reality, raising food-fish requires a lot of knowledge about biology. It is much different from raising other kinds of livestock, she said.
For those who are interested, the Sea Grant program is hoping to answer the key questions that will give them the best odds of being successful.
How much growth in the industry Minnesotans can expect to see is tough to tell at this point, according to Schrank. She said she wants to see the potential — particularly for land-based systems — based on the study and how it can help drive interest within the state.
The fact that the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is funding the study, however, provides some insight as to how aquaculture in the Midwest is regarded on a national scale.
Schrank said she is excited to see what she and her team — which includes U of M Sea Grant Fisheries and Aquaculture Extension Educator Donald Schreiner; Sea Grant Program Director John A. Downing; Professor of Applied Economics at the U of M Hikaru Hanawa Peterson and an economics graduate student from the U of M — will learn through this project. More importantly, she is looking forward to how it can help producers build a viable and profitable food-fish industry in the state that is sustainable environmentally, economically and socially.
“Once we have results from our market study, we will develop an outreach program to share data and recommendations with the food-fish aquaculture industry, policymakers and the public,” Schrank said in a statement released by the U of M. “We anticipate hosting several virtual and, when possible, in-person facilitated discussions among aquaculture businesses and other interested groups to discuss market priorities and best practices.”
