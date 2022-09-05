The USA Patriots football team started their season with a 36-0 win over the Maple Lake Irish, Friday, Sept. 2.
The Patriots defense only gave up 129 total yards and held the opponent to 2-and-10 on third downs. On the Irish’s first drive, Kaleb Kurtz forced a fumble that was recovered by the defense, giving the Patriots the ball on the Irish’s 30-yard line.
Runningback Tyson Leners finished the drive off with a 12-yard TD run, where he bulled through several Irish defenders. Leners also punched in a successful 2-point conversion, giving the Patriots an 8-0 lead just minutes into the game.
On the Patriots next possession, they drove 86 yards down the field to score, aided by a 21 yard run by Leners. The Patriots offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, consistently getting push up front and generally making it easy for the runningbacks to get big gains. Runningback Nick Kedrowski finished the drive with a 2-yard TD run up the middle. After an unsuccessful 2-point attempt, the Patriots held a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Patriots faced a 4th and 12 on the opponents 31 yard line. They decided to go for the first but got way more than that. Only needing 12, they decided to take a little more. QB Max Lange took the snap and after going through his progression, found WR Aden Warga on a corner route. Warga made a great catch over the Irish defender and lunged for the pylon, breaking the plane and scoring the Patriots’ third touchdown. After an unsuccessful 2-point attempt, the Patriots increased their lead to 20-0.
In the third quarter, in a drive that started on their own 32, USA drove down the field once again, courtesy of some stellar blocking and bull-rushing by Leners, and scored on a 5-yard Leners touchdown to increase the lead to 27-0, after a successful PAT.
Leners scored another touchdown on the next Patriots drive, his third of the night, on a 7-yard run to put the game even further out of reach. The PAT made the score 34-0.
The Irish’s ensuing drive summarized the entire game for them. After being held to yet another three and out, and faced with a fourth and 17, they had to punt from their own end zone. A high snap over the punter’s head sent the ball through the back of the end zone for a safety, adding another two points to the Patriots’ lead.
Defensively, Riley Johannes led the team in total tackles, with seven. Noah Boeckermann recorded five tackles and two sacks on the day. Kurtz recorded five tackles and a forced fumble, and Lucas Miller snagged a pick.
Offensively, Lange completed 5-of-10 passes for 54 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Leners finished the game with 21 carries for 213 yards and two scores, averaging over 10 yards a carry. Kedrowski netted 31 yards and a score on five carries. In the air, Warga came down with a team leading three receptions for 30 yards and a score.
The Patriots start their season 1-0 and are primed to compete once again this season. They play the BOLD Warriors in Olivia, Friday, Sept. 9.
