Tyson Leners, left, runs behind his lead blocker, Nick Kedrowski, right, as he scores his first touchdown of the night in Friday night’s win. 

The USA Patriots football team started their season with a 36-0 win over the Maple Lake Irish, Friday, Sept. 2.

The Patriots defense only gave up 129 total yards and held the opponent to 2-and-10 on third downs. On the Irish’s first drive, Kaleb Kurtz forced a fumble that was recovered by the defense, giving the Patriots the ball on the Irish’s 30-yard line.

Patriots QB Max Lange reads the defense before taking the snap in Friday night’s 36-0 win over the Irish. 

