Carla Christene Swenson, 42, Henderson, MN and Matthew Don Noel, 43, Stephen, MN were each charged with a felony in Morrison County District Court for fifth degree controlled substance possession.
The charge stems from an April 19 incident, when an officer pulled over a vehicle because the passenger not wearing a seat belt.
Noel was identified as the driver and Swenson the passenger.
In observing what the officer thought were recent signs of drug use, the officer searched the vehicle.
The officer allegedly located a substance in Swenson’s purse that field-tested positive as 4.95 grams of methamphetamine.
A .22 caliber pistol and $320 in cash were also allegedly located in the back of the vehicle as well as what field-tested positive as 3.05 grams of methamphetamine. A tote bin was located and allegedly contained a digital scale with meth reside, 5 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of THC wax.
Both Swenson and Noel allegedly admitted to possessing the drugs.
If convicted, Swenson and Noel could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
