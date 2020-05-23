Robert James Cameron, 45, Staples and Donna Marie Alger, Little Falls, were charged with felony fifth degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Feb. 9 incident, when an officer noticed Cameron driving a vehicle, knowing he had his license revoked the officer pulled Cameron’s vehicle over.
The officer reportedly observed that Alger, the passenger appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, noting bloodshot eyes and rapid speech.
The officer searched Cameron’s person and allegedly located a drug pipe.
Cameron allegedly admitted possessing synthetic marijuana prompting the officer to search the vehicle, where he allegedly found drug paraphernalia and synthetic marijuana.
After looking under the hood of Cameron’s vehicle, the officer allegedly located 28 grams of synthetic cannabis and a substance field-testing positive for 7.36 grams of methamphetamine.
In searching Alger’s person, the officer allegedly found marijuana, a meth pipe and substances that field-tested positive as 1.1 gram of methamphetamine.
Cameron was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving after license revocation
If convicted, Cameron and Alger each could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
