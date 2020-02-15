Dean Fredrick Derosier, 20, and Derek Douglas Plante, 23, both of Little Falls, were charged with felony second and third degree assault in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a Dec. 31, 2019 incident, when police received information that an assault victim was in the emergency room.
The victim had injuries on his face, head, shoulder and arm.
The victim claimed he was struck with a golf club, which created a large wound on his head requiring 11 staples to close.
He allegedly said he was at a local business when two men, identified as Derosier and Plante, attacked him.
Officers reported returning to the scene and observing blood on the ground outside and the floor inside the building. They also allegedly located two golf clubs in the bushes near the scene of the incident.
Derosier was later questioned and allegedly admitted to assaulting the victim.
If convicted, Derosier could face up to seven years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.
