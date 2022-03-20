Two-legged or four-legged, local chiropractor helps maintain balance

With a love and deep passion for helping animals and people feel better, Dr. DeAnn Adams, owner of Paradox Chiropractic in Little Falls continues to provide a variety of services. Some of those services include using a diversified chiropractic technique, applied kinesiology, acupuncture, aromatherapy and craniosacral therapy.
When it comes to using a diversified chiropractic technique, whether for animals or humans, Adams said it adjusts the vertebral subluxation complexes — problems of the spine and the pelvis that are caused by restriction between vertebral joints and their ligaments, blood and lymphatic vessels and other associated tissues. These problems can directly affect skeletal joints, nerves and muscle function and in turn, also affect visceral or organ functions of the body, she said.
Preventive and routine maintenance chiropractic can help both people and animals maintain a skeletal balance. When it comes to working on animals, the staff at Paradox Chiropractic has had experience working on horses, dogs, cats, dairy goats, sheep, show cattle, pet rabbits, guinea pigs and more.
Adams, who is commonly referred to as “Dr. D” is well-known among the rodeo circuit for her chiropractic work and methods. While some may wonder how she adjusts tall horses, Adams uses large blocks that she stands on.
For Adams, the love of animals runs deep. Growing up in Ft. Abercrombie, N.D., she lived on a farm, was actively involved in 4-H with sheep and horses and her dad had cattle. Although he sold the cattle when she was in fifth grade, Adams said she and her siblings continued to have horses and sheep. It was also a way to make sure the children were so busy they didn’t really have any time to get into trouble or other mischief, she said.
During her junior year at Richland #44 high school, Adams had the opportunity to shadow at a veterinary clinic in Fargo. N.D. Besides observing different procedures and surgeries, she also helped with cleaning kennels and assisting in any way she was needed. Looking back, Adams said she liked the idea of mainly working with animals rather than people. At that time, she actually didn’t really like people, she said.
None of the surgeries veterinarians performed on animals bothered Adams.
“I had watched major femoral head removal with chisels and hammers and saws on a dog, no problem. I sat with a dog through recovery and had seen many spays and neuters, which could get bloody, no problem,” she said.
That was, until the day she witnessed the declawing of a cat.
“I thought declawing would be like you just pulled your nail out. It’s cutting the joint off,” she said.
Adams said seeing the procedure turned her white as a ghost and made her eyes tear — so much so the veterinarian briefly stopped the procedure to get her a chair. Shortly after, she ran to the bathroom and vomited, she said.
“That just made me sick to my stomach. Even though I had seen tail dockings and ear dockings, somehow that just hit me harder,” she said.
At that time, it was quite unheard of for a female veterinarian to care for large livestock. It was more or less viewed as a man’s world. Realizing she’d likely be limited to treating small animals, Adams said she knew declawings were popular and she’d need to perform them. That was the end to her aspirations of becoming a veterinarian. She left the clinic and didn’t return. It didn’t matter that she had a special touch when it came to working with animals, feral or not.
Following a new path, Adams eventually double majored at Concordia College in Moorhead in social work and business administration.
“I got into social work to learn how to understand people and to figure out myself because they make you figure out yourself. So I had to through all my childhood stuff, look at it and try to figure out my developmental patterns and then figure out how to get along with people and that was a process,” she said.
What led Adams to pursue a career in chiropractic was her own experience of how it helped her after she was involved in two really bad accidents.
The first time she worked as a store manager in Grand Forks, N.D. and was on her way back to work to pull a double shift after the overnight store employee was sick. She never arrived.
“He T-boned me so hard that the car flew over a three-foot ridge of snow and didn’t leave any marks,” she said.
Adams injured her neck and head and required 46 stitches. Then, five days later when she was on her way to a business meeting in Fargo, N.D., the vehicle she was traveling in hit black ice.
“We hit black ice and we rolled the rental. That changed my whole life,” she said.
Adams, who had always been active in sports, said that when she started playing Class A softball in the summer again, she noticed she had more issues with her body from the accidents than she had anticipated.
“I couldn’t swing a bat without bursting into tears. It was like a knife running down your neck and your back,” she said.
Adams said the chiropractor she was seeing for her condition had told her that she needed to play softball as it was good for her recovery. However, he also pointed out that he hadn’t been talking about playing Class A.
“He told me I needed to find the lowest level softball team and that it was probably going to be a beer drinking team,” she said.
Adams played through the pain and continued to see the chiropractor regularly. Over time, she became better.
“That was the best advice I got,” she said.
She found a Class F team, which happened to be the party team her milk vendor at the store was a part of. While the people on her team and others from the bar they all frequented weren’t Adams’ typical crowd she ran with, she saw them in a different light.
“We were like from oil and water backgrounds. That was how different we were, but they were nice and compassionate. It really caught me off guard how compassionate they were,” she said.
Over time, she healed and was able to move up the classes to play for Class B.
“That was how I first really had my life changed by chiropractic because all the medical doctors would do was to dope you and basically give you a muscle relaxer and Valium. You might as well be a zombie,” she said.
Later, at age 31, Adams was involved in a bad motorcycle accident and considered herself lucky she hadn’t broken any bones. Since she didn’t have any pain in her neck and back, she didn’t return to the chiropractor.
Although it hurt too much to play ball, Adams figured her wrist was the cause. After visiting regular medical doctors, she was treated for tendonitis in the wrist. It wasn’t until after she accidentally stumbled in a gopher hole and jerked her neck that she returned to the chiropractor. He asked her to tell her about the motorcycle accident.
Before long, he popped her elbow. As it turned out, the impact of the accident had jammed the radius. One thing he told her at that moment has stuck with her ever since — “You always have to look above and below the area of complaint.”
“The swelling was gone by night and the pain was gone instantly,” she said.
Adams said it was then she realized she wanted to become a chiropractor. Having been out of academia for 12 years, she returned to school at the age of 34. While some people, including her mom, questioned her new adventure, Adams said she just knew that was what God wanted her to do. Although she’s still in debt, Adams said none of it matters as she is doing what she loves — helping others, people and animals alike.
In 1988, Adams started her first chiropractic business in the Twin Cities and also taught part-time at the Medical Institute of Minnesota about anatomy to medical tech students. It was a way to help support herself, while also trying to build a practice. Then, 9/11 happened.
“It was like everybody was afraid to spend money because our world was turned upside down in America,” she said.
Fast forwarding a few years, a veterinarian Adams knew saw Adams’ love for animals and desire to work with them. She encouraged her to return to school once again to complete training with animals. She also loaned her the money for tuition and enough capital to get started once she earned her animal chiropractic certificate from Options for Animals College in Wellsville, Kan. and attained the International Veterinary Animal Chiropractic Certificate in Minnesota.
Adams founded Paradox Chiropractic for humans in Little Falls in 2011. The animal chiropractic service, she added in 2014. While the animal chiropractic focus is on equine, canine and feline, the staff regularly works with dairy goats, sheep, show cattle, pet rabbits and guinea pigs and more.
In the state of Minnesota, Adams said animal chiropractors may only evaluate and treat animals with a referral from a veterinarian. That ensures that the underlying pathology has either been identified or ruled out prior to a chiropractic treatment, she said.
Whether providing services to people or animals, Adams said she wholeheartedly believes in treating the person or animal right, and not what an insurance company may dictate what can or cannot be done. It also frustrated her that she had to continuously defend all the payments that weren’t getting reimbursed by the insurance companies because they didn’t agree with her treatment.
“Insurance dictates how you treat the patient and those people that are dictating don’t even have the credentials like we do,” she said.
Since then, Adams has returned to cash payments and no longer accepts insurance as a payment option.
“I want to get people better and to offer a fair rate. I don’t want to string them along twice a week and not have them getting better,” she said.
For more information, visit www.paradoxchiropractic.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.