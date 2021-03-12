Billy J. Rude, 58, Wadena, and Zachery Thomas Engel, 34, Richville, were both charged in Morrison County District Court for one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 8, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol clocked a vehicle, which had passed him, going faster than the posted speed limit on Highway 10 south of Randall.
The trooper stopped the vehicle, at which time Rude was identified as the driver and Engel as the passenger. Engel had a felony drug warrant from the Department of Corrections and was placed under arrest.
When the trooper patted Engel down, he allegedly located a bag of a “granular, chunky substance” in an upper chest pocket. It was immediately apparent that the substance was drugs, according to the criminal complaint. Engel allegedly later admitted that the meth in his pocket was his. It allegedly weighed 6.65 grams with packaging.
Rude allegedly admitted to the trooper that there was a small bag of methamphetamine in his left pocket. The item was removed from his pocket and allegedly later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 2.4 grams with packaging.
The trooper also allegedly found a smaller bag of methamphetamine weighing .94 grams in the glove box of the vehicle.
If convicted, both men face maximum penalties of five years imprisonment and/or fines of up to $10,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.