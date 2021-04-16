Danny Lee Herbote, 38, Brainerd, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of third degree possession of methamphetamine and one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine.
Nickoles David Philbin, 35, Aitkin, was charged with one felony count of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine stemming from the same incident.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 17, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol in Motley when he observed a vehicle parked in an unusual location late at night. When the trooper investigated the matter, he noted two male subjects inside the vehicle who he believed to be trying to hide their appearance.
The trooper noted they were making “furtive movements around their waist and bending down on the underside of their front seats.”
Eventually, the driver was identified as Philbin and the passenger as Herbote. After verifying their identification, the trooper discovered there were warrants out for the arrest of both subjects.
Following their arrest, the trooper took statements from both men. Philbin allegedly admitted to possession of a meth pipe that was on his person, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Herbote allegedly admitted there was methamphetamine under his seat that he had hidden after the trooper pulled up in his squad car. He told law enforcement it was “about a quarter ounce of methamphetamine,” according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper searched the vehicle and noted that he found a bandanna hidden under the front seat, which contained a single bag that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 11.89 grams with packaging, the complaint said.
If convicted, Herbote faces a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $250,000 for the third degree charge, and up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine for the fifth degree charge. Philbin could receive a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
