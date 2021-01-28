Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported Wednesday that two people had been arrested in connection with a series of camper thefts in Little Falls.
The names of those individuals had not been released when this story was published online, and formal charges were still pending.
According to a written statement from Larsen, a coordinated effort between the Sheriff’s Offices in Morrison, Mille Lacs, Crow Wing and Aitkin counties resulted in the arrests Wednesday morning for felony possession of stolen property and felony possession of controlled substances.
Larsen wrote that on Jan. 2, Hilmerson RV of Little Falls reported the theft of a camper trailer. Another camper trailer was stolen two days later from the same business. Surveillance video showed the same suspect vehicle was involved both times, according to the statement.
Investigators developed a suspect in the case when the first stolen camper was located in Mille Lacs County, according to Larsen. The suspect was tracked to a residence in Crow Wing County, which led investigators to another residence in rural Aitkin County. That is where the second camper was located and recovered on Wednesday morning.
Along with the two suspects, illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found inside the camper. A stolen enclosed trailer from Stearns County was also located and recovered from the scene in Aitkin County.
The two suspects were arrested and are being held in the Aitkin County Jail pending charges from the Aitkin County Attorney’s Office.
