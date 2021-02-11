Royalton kindergarten registration forms can be turned in in-person Monday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Early Childhood Center/District Office entrance.

Forms, handouts and the Zoom recording from information night can be found online at www.royaltonpub licschools.org/kindergarten.

Those with questions or who did not receive a registration packet can call Dawn at (320) 584-4160.

Load comments