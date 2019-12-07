Turkish exchange student embraces American culture in rural Pierz

When Ida Yavuz, a 16-year-old exchange student from Istanbul, Turkey, arrived at the Middendorf home in the rural Pierz area, she was in for an experience like no other.
Used to the busy pace of city life, every day in Pierz has been like a relaxing vacation.
“I love it,” she said.
Yavuz arrived in the United States in August. But the desire to become an exchange student didn’t start with her. In fact, her mom, Nilufer Yavuz, sort of tricked her into it, she said.
“She just told me that I needed to do an exam the next day to see what level I was at when it came to reading and listening to English,” Yavuz said.
Although her mom had researched what it meant to be a foreign exchange student, she told her daughter she wasn’t going anywhere. It was just an exam.
“It kind of relieved me when she said that,” she said.
It wasn’t until later that she learned that she and the others who had passed the exam would meet two weeks later to discuss what country they wanted to go to.
A whole world had opened up to Yavuz. Some of the countries she considered besides the United States were Argentina and Canada.
But the interest to learn more about American culture and the desire to improve her English skills outweighed the other reasons, she said.
For Tim and Amy Middendorf of Pierz, being a host a family to a foreign exchange student has been a great experience. What initially drew them to wanting to host was Tim’s experience with exchange students. Growing up, his parents, Tom and Rita Middendorf, hosted several students from Guatemala, Finland and more.
Since the exchange student would be sharing a room with one of their daughters, the Middendorfs wanted to host a girl. Initially the agency found four or five girls whom they thought were a good match to the family.
After narrowing it down, it came down to Yavuz and another girl.
“We were thinking of a girl from Spain, because our daughter, Becky, is in Spanish and we figured that could help her,” she said.
However, as the family has one cat, Charlie, the girl from Spain was a no-go — she was allergic to pets, Amy said.
Looking back, they are glad they are hosting Yavuz. She has brought her own uniqueness to the family and all simply love her.
I told her when she came she would be treated just like other kids,” Amy said.
Tim and Amy have five children — Liz, 16, Dalton, 16, Becky, 14, Nevaeh, 13 and Clayton, 9 months.
During her stay with the Middendorf family, Yavuz has gotten to know several other family members, including Amy’s parents, John and Donna Herold.
Donna also picks Yavuz up from school a couple of days a week and as most grandparents do, spoils her, Amy said.
Yavuz said feeling like she is one of the family helps her to not feel as homesick. Although her mom has not said she misses her, Yavuz said she knows she does, but just doesn’t want her to feel bad about it.
However, Yavuz’ younger sister misses her a lot. Although she is only 10, Yavuz said she is very mature for her age and the two are very close.
In Turkey, Yavuz lives in a high rise apartment with her family. When she looks out her window, all she sees is the building next to hers.
Yavuz said it wasn’t until she came to Pierz that she was able to truly see the night sky for what it is — filled with stars and wonders. Before, she had just thought the sky was black.
“I felt like I was looking into a telescope when I saw the stars for the first time. It was exciting. It was like nothing I had experienced before,” she said.
In Turkey, winter starts in the middle of December and lasts until about the end of January or the beginning of February. But even then, the temperatures are not cold. All people need to wear is a light jacket, she said.
While she finds the weather cold in Pierz, snow is not new to her. Back home, her family and friends usually go skiing in Bulgaria or in the eastern part of Turkey near Georgia and Armenia.
Attending public school at Pierz Healy High School has been a different experience as she attends a private school in Turkey.
“The biggest difference is that we don’t get to choose our classes there,” she said.
At Pierz Healy High School, Yavuz studies mathematics, history, science and English literature, as the exchange program agency requires. For electives, she has chosen gym, psychology and foods. Psychology is her favorite.
One thing Yavuz really enjoys is to cook a variety of Turkish foods — that is if she can find the ingredients. Compared to Turkey, the food in the United States is quite different.
“It’s a lot healthier in Turkey. We have a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables. Here everything is almost fried or oily,” she said.
One food Yavuz fell in love with is pork chops. In Turkey, pork is simply not available.
“If there was pig in Turkey, we would eat it because my family and I like it, but because of the religion, they don’t raise or sell it for the meat,” she said.
Yavuz said although Islam is the official religion of Turkey, she and her family don’t practice it.
During her stay with the Middendorfs, Yavuz has traveled to various places, such as the US Bank Stadium to watch football and shopping on Black Friday.
As Tim is a huge football fan, he has been teaching Yavuz about the game and likes to make it interesting. When a game was aired on television, he used condiments on the kitchen table to set up various plays as they were happening in the game.
“It was fun,” he said.
Yavuz has also been involved in sports at Pierz Healy High. For a while, she played volleyball and she continues to do the stats in basketball. Basketball is by far her favorite.
“In Turkey, I go to two or three games per week. I love to watch the game, just not play it,” she said.
When it came to experiencing Black Friday in the United States, Yavuz said it was the opposite to what she is used to in Turkey. While people in the United States run through the stores and some can be very rude, in Turkey, Black Friday lasts for about a week and people are calm and not rushed.
In May 2020, Yavuz plans to visit New York City and go with the Middendorfs on their trip to Florida. She’ll return to Turkey in June 2020 — something she already sort of dreads. After all, the Middendorfs have now become her family.
“It’s going to be so hard to leave,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.