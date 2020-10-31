Tudor style house in Little Falls named Century Home

When Phil and Mary Ann Force moved to their home on Fourth Street Northeast in Little Falls, it didn’t take long for them to fall in love with their home and their neighborhood.
Surrounded by several houses that had already received Century Home status, the couple hoped to one day see their own home bestowed the honor. They only had to wait a few decades.
Force said he had checked with the courthouse several years ago if the house was eligible. Off by a few years, they continued to wait until they realized their house met the guidelines. It was an exciting moment for both. However, once they found out they had been accepted, they also discovered they wouldn’t be able to do much research about the house’s history.
“Because of COVID, we weren’t able to get out and do much research about it and we couldn’t get to the bank to get the abstract,” he said.
Force said he is very thankful for the research Heritage Preservation Committee member Camille Warzecha was able to do on the house. While a lot has been found, she believes there’s even more to find.
While the tudor revival style house was built by Laura Ayer in 1916, Ayer and her husband, Lyman Ayer, had purchased the house next door in 1913. The two had retired from the mission school and farm in Belle Prairie that Lyman’s parents, Frederick and Elizabeth (Taylor) Ayer, had founded in 1849.
The home features stucco, decorative faux timbers, a steep roof and gables that were common to the style.
The top floor has four bedrooms and one full bathroom. The main floor consists of a kitchen, a big living room, a large dining room and a den to the side with a half bathroom near the kitchen. In addition, there is a full basement, a single car garage in the front with a double garage Force built later on. They also decorated it with older furniture.
“It’s a big house and we like it,” he said.
One interesting detail about Lyman is that it was believed he was the first white child who was born in Minnesota. He also preferred the language of Chippewa Native Americans rather than English, which he considered to be inconsistent and indefinite, according to an article published the Nov. 21, 1913 in the Little Falls Herald.
Lyman died of heart trouble, April 20, 1920, and is buried in the Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls.
That same year, Ayer deeded the house next door to their granddaughter, Mary Maud Sims, who, along with her husband, Gordon Wands, kept the house as a rental until the family sold the home to the Methodist Church in 1958. Later, the Methodist Episcopal and the First Congregational Churches combined to become the First United Church in 1969, Warzecha said.
“It was the First United Church that sold the home in 1972 to Phil and Mary Ann Force,” she said.
One of the renters in the home before the house was sold to the Forces, was Wesley Sod, a well-known, local prolific artist. An article that was published in the Little Falls Daily Transcript, Nov. 9, 1977, revealed that although Sod worked with different mediums, such as oil, acrylic and watercolor, he preferred pencil and charcoal over color as he believed the drawing became more intimate than a painting and that it revealed more about the artist.
Throughout his career, Sod received many commissions, including one from Laura Jane Musser, who asked him to create several pieces that were related to the life of Charles A. Lindbergh, the famous aviator who was known for making the first solo transatlantic flight in 1927.
As the Force family has several sketches from Sod, they cannot help but remember that he once rented the upstairs of their home.
Force said the family initially moved to Little Falls after he accepted a position as the assistant high school principal. Four years later, he became the new high school principal after Jim Hill became the new superintendent, he said.
Having raised three daughters in their home, the most they have enjoyed has been the neighborhood and the many friends they have made over the years.
“We are pretty proud of this house. It is has been a good, solid home to us,” he said.
Warzecha said the Little Falls Heritage Preservation Commission was created with the purpose of safeguarding the heritage of the city.
“Every home in Little Falls has a history through the people who built it and how those people helped create the bigger Little Falls history and tells the story of the many who immigrated here from other countries or moved west from within the country. Researching your house history becomes an adventure in Little Falls history,” Warzecha said.
