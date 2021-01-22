Tyler Paul Yetzker Tucker, 22, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication on Jan. 13, in Morrison County District Court on a felony conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 24, 2020, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when he observed a vehicle he knew belonged to a driver with a suspended license. When he pulled up next to the vehicle to speak to the driver, a male passenger, identified as Tucker, got out of the vehicle and started to walk into the store. Dispatch advised the deputy that he had a body-only warrant for his arrest from Todd County.
After drugs were found during a search of the vehicle, Tucker was placed under arrest, at which time he told law enforcement he had a syringe and a small amount of heroin in his front pocket. The items later field-tested positive for heroin.
Tucker was given credit for 59 days served in local confinement and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
