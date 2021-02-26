Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one count of felony domestic assault and one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO).
A Tenth Judicial District Court judge issued a DANCO against Tschida on Dec. 31, 2020.
According to the criminal complaint, the Little Falls Police Department was contacted at approximately 12:29 a.m. on Feb. 18, by a person who said the previous day she had gone to Little Falls to visit Tschida. She allegedly told law enforcement they had gone ice fishing on a lake near Cushing and got into a fight while in the fish house.
The victim said Tschida allegedly started pushing her and would not let her leave. She said she tried to exit the fish house, but Tschida hit her nose with his forearm, giving her a nosebleed, according to the complaint. He then allegedly threw her on the floor and would not let her up. The victim told law enforcement she hit Tschida in the face with a coffee mug “because she thought he was going to kill her.”
She later allegedly left the lake with Tschida to drive back to Little Falls. While in the car, she alleged, Tschida pulled her hair “so hard while she was driving that a clump of hair was removed from her head.” The victim allegedly gave the clump to law enforcement, and it was placed into evidence.
The victim said upon returning to Little Falls, they continued to fight and Tschida allegedly punched her in the ribs approximately three times. She then got into her vehicle and left the scene. One officer noted she was wincing in pain from the rib injury and bleeding from her mouth, according to the complaint.
The complaint said Tschida fled the scene on an ATV before law enforcement arrived. He was later located hiding in a residence in Little Falls, and he was ordered to come out. When Tschida exited the house, he was placed under arrest. He allegedly admitted to having been with the victim and said that she hit him with a bottle. He declined to give a formal statement.
Tschida’s criminal history shows he was previously convicted for twice violating an order for protection in 2013.
If convicted, Tschida faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.