Benjamin Anthony Tschida, 36, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of domestic assault and another felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 31, 2020, a domestic abuse no contact order (DANCO) was filed against Tschida.
On Jan. 27, the victim contacted the Little Falls Police Department and said Tschida was at her residence. The victim stated she got into an argument with Tschida, who allegedly struck her on the left side of her face with his hand. The strike caused her to fall backward, according to the complaint.
The victim allegedly told law enforcement Tschida got on top of her and she struck him in the head to get him off of her. A deputy with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office who assisted with the investigation noted the victim had a bruise around her right eye, a cut on her lip and an abrasion on her right shin.
On Jan. 29, an officer with the LFPD spoke to Tschida on the phone regarding the alleged DANCO violation and assault. Tschida denied having any contact with the victim on Jan. 27, said he could not recall the last time he spoke with her and denied sending her any text messages, according to the complaint.
Text messages provided to the officer from the victim’s phone allegedly show a conversation between Tschida and the victim. The messages originated from a phone number that was the same the officer used to call Tschida, according to the complaint.
Tschida has a prior conviction for violating a DANCO in 2013.
If convicted, Tschida faces a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.