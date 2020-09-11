To the Editor:
I’m writing in response to a previous letter requesting proof of Mr. Trump’s racist and misogynist behavior during his political rallies.
“How did it happen? Congresswoman Omar is an American-hating socialist. She minimized the Sept. 11 attack on our homeland where far more than 3,000 people died saying some people did something, big deal, some people did something. She pleaded for compassion for ISIS recruits right here in Minnesota. Representative Omar has a history of launching virulent, anti-semitic screeds, whether you like it or not.”
“I hope, I hope that some of you people are looking because of what AOC has gotten away with campaign financing, and what I call it – AOC plus three, that’s what it is and Omar is one of three. What AOC has gotten away with all of that money that she used for her personal self with campaign finance is worse and nothing happens to them, but it happens to you, and it’s not fair.”
“Minneapolis. You’ve got a rotten mayor. You’ve got to change your mayor.” Quotes are from Factbase, and this is from the transcript of Mr. Trump’s speech 10/10/19.
There is no law and order with the fake emperor with no clothes.
— Claudette Moran, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.