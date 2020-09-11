To the Editor:
We’re outraged by Trump referring to brave men and women who were injured or died in wars defending our country as “suckers” and “losers.”
We take this personally as our father’s brother, Frank Wenzel, was killed in WWI. Our cousin, Captain James Wenzel, died in Vietnam when the helicopter he was piloting was shot down. His name is engraved in the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., along with names of over 58,000 men and women who died in that conflict defending freedom. Trump refers to them as “suckers” and “losers.”
It’s not surprising that Trump has denied he said this, as he lies all the time. However, five news sources have quoted him on this, including Fox News.
When War Hero Sen. John McCain, held prisoner for more than five years by the North Vietnamese, died in August 2018, Trump told his staff, “We are not going to that loser’s funeral.”
If you had a friend, relative, or close family member injured or who died in war or conflict, you know what our current president thinks of them.
Vote for Joe Biden Nov. 3, and release our country from a leader who blasphemes American war heroes as “suckers” and “losers.”
— Jerry Wenzel, Randall; Anne Wenzel Bratton, Fergus Falls; and Mike Wenzel , Roseville
