To the Editor:
In response to a letter written two weeks ago, the writer felt threatened by a member of the female gender who has a different ethnic background, and has the positive potential to run our country in a safe and appropriate manner. Several other people have stated their negative rhetoric regarding their same negative opinion.
So, let me ask this, just recently, Russia committed acts of espionage against our country through attacks on the Treasury and Commerce departments, along with the Pentagon as well. What did DJT and Mike Pence do? They looked the other way.
DJT and Mike Pence have brought us to the brink of war, and are destroying our democracy with their continuous acts of treason and conspiracy regarding voting rights. They wanted to take away the legal right to vote from millions of people. Over and over again, DJT and Mike Pence have threatened our democracy.
I was told to look the other way, and accept that as a new autocratic form of government, knowing full well that I wasn’t taught that in government civics class 35 years ago. There is no law and order with the fake emperor with no clothes.
