Little Falls residents will soon get a chance to put their knowledge — useless or otherwise — to the test for a good cause.
The Kiwanis Club of Little Falls will be hosting its annual Trivia Night at 7 p.m. March 11. But this won’t be any run-of-the-mill trivia contest.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually. Teams of up to six people can either get together on their own or log in from each of their own homes — so long as there is one device present during the Zoom meeting — to test their wits against their friends and neighbors. The cost per team is $100, and all proceeds will go to the Kiwanis Club’s playground project.
“Our primary focus is helping the youth in our community,” said Kiwanis Club member Jon Radermacher, who is heading up this year’s Trivia Night. “One of our biggest projects is our playground project, which is to replace or install new playground equipment.”
In 2017, the Kiwanis Club of Little Falls, through a partnership with the city of Little Falls, funded a $40,000 replacement of equipment at Washington Playground. On Aug. 12 of that year, nearly 30 volunteers from the club showed up to complete the work in a single day.
Though the Kiwanis Club has partnered with other youth organizations to put on Trivia Night in the past, this year it will be the organization’s only fundraiser. All proceeds from the event will go to the local club.
Along with the playground project, the Kiwanis Club also hosts Scholarship Night at Little Falls Community High School and sponsors the Little Falls Flyer Key Club. The organization has also participated in Lenten fish fries, Adopt-a-Highway, home-delivered meals, Read America and Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County, to name a few.
The first Trivia Night was in 2014, and it has since become a favorite fundraiser among community residents, businesses and organizations.
“The event is for fun, and it’s a fundraiser,” Radermacher said. “We used to give out prizes, but they weren’t anything big. We do, however, have a traveling trophy that the winner gets to keep for the year. That’s been a prized possession among the groups who have won it in the past.”
Past events have always been held in person, but COVID-19 has forced organizers to pivot to a virtual format in 2021.
The competition will consist of six rounds with 10 questions per round. The questions will be read via Zoom and sent to each team’s captain, at which time the teams will be put into breakout rooms. There, they’ll have 10 minutes to converse and choose their answers. The team captain will put the answers on a Google form and send it off to scorers, who judge their responses.
“Everyone will be on the honor system as far as not Googling the answers,” Radermacher said. “The 10 minutes will go by pretty fast, and it’s a lot more fun when you try to answer without looking things up.”
Each round of trivia is also sponsored by one local business. So far, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Edward Jones, Gammello-Pearson, PLLC and Little Falls Radio have signed on as round sponsors, so two are still available. The cost for this year’s event is $200 and includes a team entry.
Radermacher said he joined the Kiwanis Club of Little Falls shortly after moving to town in 2015, and Trivia Night quickly became one of his favorite events.
“My first week that I was here was when we had that year’s Trivia Night,” he said. “Trivia is another subject that was always an interest and passion of mine. I was in Knowledge Bowl in high school and was on my college’s Quiz Bowl team. It’s just a really fun event.
“There are not a lot of other groups in our area that do this kind of event,” he said.
Anyone interested in registering a team — it is only required that one team member is from Little Falls — or sponsoring a round can visit forms.gle/4Zn8sfbSDLEiZqPP9 to do so, or to find out more about Trivia Night.
To learn more about the Kiwanis Club, visit www.littlefallskiwanis.org.
“If it works out really well, with this being done virtually, it’s something we can maybe look at doing on a regular basis,” Radermacher said, “If there is a lot of interest and participation, that is something we could look at doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.