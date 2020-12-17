Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Tristan Gallus has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for October 2020. He is the son of Melissa Holst and Kurt Gallus.
Gallus has been on the A honor roll throughout high school and is a member of the LFCHS Honors Society. Gallus is also a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
Gallus’s contributions to the fine arts department are numerous during his years as a Flyer. He has been extremely involved in the drama department, acting in the fall play, the one-act play and the spring musical. Additionally, Gallus has been in speech, knowledge bowl, art club and LINK.
“One of Tristan’s strongest attributes is his willingness to work hard. He is a very dedicated and determined student,” said Deb Yliniemi-Ahlin, LFCHS science teacher. “I have had the opportunity of witnessing Tristan’s dedication first hand in my advisory everyday for the past three and a half years. He plans ahead and sets goals for himself; these are qualities that will allow Tristan to be successful in any endeavor he chooses.”
Yliniema-Ahlin said Gallus is a conscientious student who has a positive attitude toward education and is highly motivated.
“What I admire most about Tristan is that he is friendly, authentic and open: open to new places, cultures and people of all ages and abilities. Tristan is not only good-humored and friendly but also is good at understanding and empathizing with others while never losing touch with who he is. I have watched Tristan on stage for many different Little Falls High School activities: Choir, Spring Musicals, Fall Play and One-Act. He is fluid and loves what he does while entertaining those in the audience. Congratulations on this honor, Tristan,” she said.
Karen Warner, LFCHS art teacher, said, “I have known Tristan Gallus for five years, starting when he was in eighth grade. I have had the privilege of watching him mature into the young man he is today. Tristan is a positive influence at Little Falls Community High School. He has an incredible work ethic and is very motivated to do well in everything he does.”
Warner said Gallus takes advantage of the many extra-curricular opportunities available to students.
“He is involved in the theatre productions and Art Club Activities. He has been the president of the Art Club for three years and shows strength in his leadership here. He helps plan activities for the club and makes sure that what the group does is enjoyable,” Warner said. “Tristan was able to travel to France and Italy on a trip sponsored by the Art Club where he experienced different cultures and traditions. I can tell that this experience has influenced him in the way that he approaches his work. He definitely has a much more global approach in his thinking. Tristan worked very hard to fundraise for this trip and was one of my best salesmen for the many products we sold. I can always count on Tristan to step in to help others with whatever they need. He is well-liked and a kind individual with a bright future ahead of him.”
Volunteer activities of Gallus include participating in the Empty Bowls program to remind us that there are always many who go hungry at mealtime.
Gallus enjoys writing, singing and hiking when he has free time.
Future plans for Gallus include going to college to earn a master’s degree or doctorate in psychology to become a therapist.
