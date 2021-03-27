Trident Seafoods in Motley hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for its workforce, Wednesday.
Plant management collaborated with Morrison County Public Health to offer the vaccines on-site.
“We were really happy with the strong interest from our workforce, with over 60% of our employees committing to participate in order to help stop the spread,” said Plant Manager Curt McIlravy. “We’re grateful to the state of Minnesota and the county for moving quickly to make vaccines available, and their priority on critical infrastructure workforces such as ours, who come to work each day to make quality seafood products for customers across North America."
Trident’s Motley facility has been safely operating throughout the pandemic, at great sacrifice and disruption to everyone impacted by precautionary 14-day close contact quarantine periods and other workforce and community protection measures.
“This vaccine event is a welcome milestone in reducing risk of COVID-19 illness,” McIlravy said.
