Even in a world-wide pandemic, people still need transportation, and the Tri County Action Program (Tri-CAP), has worked to meet that need in Morrison County, said Transportation Director Amy Christensen.
“Tri-CAP is a community action agency and we provide a number of programs to reduce poverty and increase self-sufficiency. Several of the programs that we provide in Morrison County include weatherization and energy assistance programs, but today we’re talking about transportation,” she said.
Tri-CAP is the exclusive public transit provider in the county, Christensen said. Some rides are provided by volunteers in the community through a dial-a-ride service. The driver can go curb to curb, and also make scheduled trips to Royalton and St. Cloud.
“It is a very necessary service here in Morrison County, so we’re very pleased to provide that,” she said.
In 2019, Tri-CAP provided over 27,000 rides in the county, which was down from 31,677 in 2018 due to a staff transition and broad driving range, so Christensen said she expected numbers to increase in upcoming years.
“We have volunteers who provide this service with their own vehicles, too. They provide anywhere from one to numerous rides on a given day. Currently we have about eight active volunteers in Morrison County. We would really like to see that number increase as there is an enormous need for these volunteer drivers,” Christensen said.
Volunteers provided about 5,000 of the rides in 2019, but Christensen said there has been a decline in volunteering statewide. And for driver services, volunteers have struggled with insurance and mileage reimbursement, which Tri-CAP tries to alleviate.
“Tri-CAP provides reimbursement equal to the IRS mileage rate. Typically a lot of volunteer driver programs do not do that, they provide charitable reimbursement rates instead,” Christensen said.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Tri-CAP vehicles have had plexiglass dividers installed, drivers wearing masks, social distancing measures in place, as well as implementing any safety guidelines recommended by the state. Masks have been provided to riders in need.
“We also went on to provide essential rides only. It was very critical that we knew that part of the infrastructure of the economic health of the county was to have that public transit mechanism in place,” Christensen said.
Essential rides include medical visits and medication pickups, she said. And since many appointments are during the week, Tri-CAP suspended weekend service. The company also went “fare free” Christensen said, knowing the economic impact people were facing.
The fare changes were also made because the federal government waived Tri-CAP’s local match payment, so they wanted to use that bonus to benefit riders.
About 85% of the company’s operating revenue comes from government funding, Christensen said, and the other 15% is usually collected from local fares, county funding and other sources.
Since the current transit facility, where the five fully accessible Tri-CAP vehicles are housed, is in poor condition, the service is building a new facility to protect the fleet and continue to “provide excellent service,” Christensen said. She said they hope to break ground this year.
“We plan on being in county for a long time so they want to invest,” she said.
